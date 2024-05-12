2024 NBA draft lottery: Date and time for pre-draft event

NBA draft season is here.

One and a half months before the 2024 NBA Draft, the 14 teams that missed this year's playoffs will participate in the NBA draft lottery to determine which one will hold the draft's No. 1 overall pick.

Odds for the draft lottery are not distributed evenly between all 14 teams. Instead, teams that finished with the worst regular season records have significantly better odds at receiving the No. 1 overall pick than teams that narrowly missed the playoffs.

The Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers are the four teams with the best odds this year.

Whichever team wins the 2024 NBA draft lottery will have the chance to pick Alexandre Sarr, the French native projected to be the No. 1 pick by most analysts. Sarr could make it two years in a row that the top pick in the NBA draft is from France, following highly touted 2023 prospect Victor Wembanyama.

Here's everything to know about the date, time and how to watch the 2024 NBA draft lottery.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver poses for photos with the 2023 NBA draft class before the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Arena.

NBA DRAFT LOTTERY: Which teams have best odds to reel in this year's No. 1 pick

When is the 2024 NBA draft lottery?

The NBA draft lottery is Sunday, May 12 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+; YouTube TV; fuboTV

HOW TO WATCH: Watch the 2024 NBA draft lottery with an ESPN+ account

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What time is the 2024 NBA draft lottery?