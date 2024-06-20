2024 NBA draft complete order of picks as event expands to two days

The NBA draft will unfold across two days in 2024, a departure from recent years when both rounds played out in one night, often extending to the wee hours of next morning.

Wednesday’s first round at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, begins at 8 p.m. and will be televised by ABC and ESPN.

Thursday’s second round at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in Manhattan, starts at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Former University of Kentucky players to watch for in the draft include Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards and Antonio Reeves.

Where could they be headed?

Here is the complete order of picks for 2024’s two rounds on June 26 and 27:

FIRST ROUND

1. Atlanta Hawks

2. Washington Wizards

3. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn)

4. San Antonio Spurs

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Charlotte Hornets

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)

9. Memphis Grizzlies

10. Utah Jazz

11. Chicago Bulls

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Houston)

13. Sacramento Kings

14. Portland Trail Blazers (from Golden State via Boston and Memphis)

15. Miami Heat

16. Philadelphia 76ers

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Orlando Magic

19. Toronto Raptors (from Indiana)

20. Cleveland Cavaliers

21. New Orleans Pelicans (from Milwaukee)

22. Phoenix Suns

23. Milwaukee Bucks (from New Orleans)

24. New York Knicks (from Dallas)

25. New York Knicks

26. Washington Wizards (from L.A. Clippers via Dallas and Oklahoma City)

27. Minnesota Timberwolves

28. Denver Nuggets

29. Utah Jazz (from Oklahoma City via Toronto and Indiana)

30. Boston Celtics

SECOND ROUND

31. Toronto Raptors (from Detroit via New York and L.A. Clippers)

32. Utah Jazz (from Washington via Detroit and Brooklyn)

33. Milwaukee Bucks (from Portland via Sacramento)

34. Portland Trail Blazers (from Charlotte via Denver, Oklahoma City and New Orleans)

35. San Antonio Spurs

36. Indiana Pacers (from Toronto via Philadelphia, L.A. Clippers and Memphis)

37. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Memphis via L.A. Lakers, Washington and Oklahoma City)

38. New York Knicks (from Utah)

39. Memphis Grizzlies (from Brooklyn via Houston)

40. Portland Trail Blazers (from Atlanta)

41. Philadelphia 76ers (from Chicago via Boston, San Antonio and New Orleans)

42. Charlotte Hornets (from Houston via Oklahoma City)

43. Miami Heat

44. Houston Rockets (from Golden State via Atlanta)

45. Sacramento Kings

46. Los Angeles Clippers (from Indiana via Memphis and Milwaukee)

47. Orlando Magic

48. San Antonio Spurs (from L.A. Lakers via Memphis)

49. Indiana Pacers (from Cleveland)

50. Indiana Pacers (from New Orleans)

51. Washington Wizards (from Phoenix)

52. Golden State Warriors (from Milwaukee via Indiana)

53. Detroit Pistons (from New York via Philadelphia and Charlotte)

54. Boston Celtics (from Dallas via Sacramento)

55. Los Angeles Lakers (from L.A. Clippers)

56. Denver Nuggets (from Minnesota via Oklahoma City)

57. Memphis Grizzlies (from Oklahoma City via Houston and Atlanta)

58. Dallas Mavericks (from Boston via Charlotte)

Note: Philadelphia would have picked 49th and Phoenix 58th but the 76ers and Suns forfeited those picks as league punishment for violating free agency rules. Drafts typically include 60 picks.

