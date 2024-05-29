2024 NBA draft: Alex Sarr reveals he grew up an OKC Thunder fan

As the next wave of draft prospects starts to join the league, most of them grew up with the Oklahoma City Thunder dominating national broadcasts.

The 2010s featured plenty of the Thunder as they rostered a title contender for the decade headlined by Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. It shouldn’t be a shocker when draft prospects reveal OKC as its favorite childhood squad because of this.

That’s the case with probable 2024 No. 1 pick Alex Sarr. The 19-year-old revealed that — outside of obvious reasons — he grew up a Thunder fan.

“My brother first played for the Thunder on a two-way, that’s when I really liked starting looking at the Thunder a lot,” Sarr said. “I liked the Thunder back in the day when KD was playing there too.”

Sarr’s older brother Olivier has been with the Thunder on a two-way deal for the last three seasons. He helped the OKC Blue capture the G League championship this past season before he ruptured his Achilles tendon.

The seven-foot center will likely have a chance to play against the Thunder twice this upcoming season. The Atlanta Hawks will get a chance to pair Trae Young with the young big when they inevitably select him with the first overall pick.

The full episode “Podcast P with Paul George” episode with Sarr can be watched below:

