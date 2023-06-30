2024 National Recruiting Rankings: Updated top 25 teams

The Georgia Bulldogs are dominating every angle of college football these days. Not only have they won the last two national championships, but they are also throttling the competition in the recruiting race.

After adding the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024 – quarterback Dylan Raiola – Georgia has risen to the top spot in the national recruiting rankings for this cycle. But the rest of the pack has shifted a ton as the 2023 season nears, with Florida jumping Michigan at No. 3 and nearing Ohio State at No. 2.

As the recruiting cycle heads into July, here are the complete updated top 25 teams, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

1. Georgia: 297.97 points

2. Ohio State: 267.89 points

3. Florida: 266.11 points

4. Michigan: 263.63 points

Jadyn Davis

5. Notre Dame: 255.02 points

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

6. Penn State: 247.40 points

7. USC: 247.15 points

8. Oregon: 233.18 points

Ify Obidegwu

9. LSU: 232.06 points

LSU Sports

10. Clemson: 228.85 points

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

11. Stanford: 227.24

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

12. Tennessee: 219.77 points

@jakemerklinger

13. Nebraska: 217.18 points

fSteven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

14. South Carolina: 215.92 points

15. Texas A&M: 213.43 points

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

16. Minnesota: 207.65 points

17. North Carolina: 206.92 points

18. Ole Miss: 202.42 points

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

19. Mississippi State: 202.08 points

20. Georgia Tech: 200.12 points

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

21. Purdue: 199.95 points

22. Pitt: 198.48 points

Ric'Darious Farmer

23. Duke: 195.87 points

24. Rutgers: 195.58 points

USAT

25. Arkansas: 195.21 points

Story originally appeared on High School Sports