2024 National Recruiting Rankings: Updated top 25 basketball teams

Logan Newman
·2 min read

Here are the complete updated top 25 teams at the end March 2024, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Duke leads the way in the rankings. Kentucky isn’t far behind, though, with a perennial power Arizona also making a charge up the list.

1. Duke: 70.93 points

(Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)
2. Kentucky: 70.11 points

(USA TODAY Network)
3. Arizona: 67.44 points

Photo: Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic
4. Rutgers: 67.22 points

Photo: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
5. Missouri: 65.68 points

(USA TODAY Network)
6. Baylor: 64.79 points

Photo: Raymond Carlin III — USA TODAY Sports
7. Alabama: 64.54 points

Photo: The News-Press
8. North Carolina: 64.48 points

(USA TODAY Network)
9. Kansas: 64.35 points

(USA TODAY Network)
10. Texas: 64.26 points

(USA TODAY Network)
11. Purdue: 63.51 points

(USA TODAY Network)
12. Miami: 62.36 points

(USA TODAY Network)
13. Georgia Tech: 60.51 points

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
14. Michigan State: 60.23 points

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
15. USC: 59.96 points

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
16. TCU: 58.57 points

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
17. Arizona State: 58.38 points

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Roll Tide Wire
18. Georgetown: 58.22 points

Photo: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
19. Creighton: 57.35 points

Photo: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
20. Illinois: 56.48 points

Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn – freelancer, Associated Press via USA TODAY
21. Clemson: 54.65 points

Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
22. Villanova: 54.39 points

(Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
23. Colorado: 53.97 points

Photo: Nathan Giese/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
24. Penn State: 53.44 points

(Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)
25. Notre Dame: 52.57 points

Photo: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Story originally appeared on High School Sports