2024 NASCAR schedule adds a road course and a superspeedway (not that one) to playoffs

A debut in corn country, another superspeedway (not that one) and a second road course in the playoffs, a cleansing of the dirt in Bristol and a two-week, midsummer hiatus highlight the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule as released on Wednesday afternoon.

As for Daytona International Speedway, its two dates remained unchanged, even if the stakes of the second race shifted slightly.

Again, the regular season starts with the Daytona 500 scheduled for Feb. 18, 2024. But while the the summer's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway will be held in the same part of the schedule, Aug. 24, it is not the final race of the regular season for the first time since 2020. Darlington and the Southern 500 will instead hold that distinction.

NASCAR will take a two-week break, July 28 and Aug. 4, with NBC broadcasting the Olympics, pushing the schedule back. With Daytona holding its date, that left an extra regular season event needed to complete the 26 races.

Still, plenty of drama is expected at both events at the World Center of Racing.

“The drama is going to be just as intense in August,” track president Frank Kelleher said. “The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is still going to have the same tremendous impact on the Playoff picture because it’s remains the final thrilling superspeedway race that gives anyone a chance at postseason glory.”

Once the postseason arrives, the changes keep coming.

Instead of starting the playoffs at Darlington, Atlanta (Sept. 8) will now serve host to the first of 10 postseason races, putting a second drafting track in the stretch run with Talladega still holding its place on Oct. 6 as the middle race in the Round of 12. After Atlanta, the series will head for Watkins Glen which will serve as a playoff race for the first time. With the Charlotte Roval remaining in the playoffs on Oct. 13, that puts two road courses in the postseason as well.

The rest of the playoffs, concluding with the Championship Race at Phoenix on Nov. 10, remains the same.

However, there are plenty of adjustments in the regular season as well and for the third straight year, the Clash, a preseason exhibition opener, is set to return to the L.A. Coliseum.

A few of the changes had already been confirmed prior to Wednesday's schedule drop. The spring race at Bristol (March 17), which for the past two seasons has been a dirt race, will return to an event on the pavement. Also, earlier this week, an announcement was made that Iowa Speedway is set to host its first Cup Series race on June 16th, 2024. That race will replace Auto Club, which is reportedly in the midst of a massive facelift that will see the 2-mile track reduced to a short track.

A couple of events are returning for the second year with the All-Star Race again slated for historic North Wilkesboro after a repave. The track returned to host the event this season, marking the first time NASCAR had visited the track since 1996.

Another trip to the streets of Chicago is also on tap with the second Chicago Street Race set for July 7. This year's inaugural event, marred by rain, was won by New Zealander Shane Van Gisbergen in his first NASCAR start.

Finally, as long rumored and reported late last month, Indianapolis will now be contested on the famed 2½-mile oval on July 21, marking the first time since 2020. The Brickyard 400 had been decided on the road course in each of the last three years.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule

Feb. 4: Clash at the Coliseum, 8 p.m., FOX

Feb. 15: Duel at Daytona, 7 p.m., FS1

Feb. 18: Daytona 500, 2:30 p.m., FOX

Feb. 25: Atlanta, 3 p.m., FOX

March 3: Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m., FOX

March 10: Phoenix, 3:30 p.m., FOX

March 17: Bristol, 3:30 p.m., FOX

March 24: Circuit of the Americas, 3:30 p.m., FOX

March 31: Richmond, 7 p.m., FOX

April 7: Martinsville, 3 p.m., FS1

April 14: Texas, 3:30 p.m., FS1

April 21: Talladega, 3 p.m., FOX

April 28: Dover, 2 p.m., FS1

May 5: Kansas, 3 p.m., FS1

May 12: Darlington, 3 p.m., FS1

May 19: All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, 8 p.m., FS1

May 26: Charlotte (Coca-Cola 600), 6 p.m., FOX

June 2: World Wide Technology Speedway (Gateway), 3:30 p.m., FS1

June 9: Sonoma, 3:30 p.m., FOX

June 16: Iowa, 7 p.m., USA

June 23: New Hampshire, 2:30 p.m., USA

July 7: Chicago Street Race, 4:30 p.m., NBC

July 14: Pocono, 2:30 p.m., USA

July 21: Indianapolis (Brickyard 400), 2:30 p.m., NBC

Aug. 11: Richmond, 6 p.m., USA

Aug. 18: Michigan, 6 p.m., USA

Aug. 24: Daytona (Coke Zero Sugar 400), 7:30 p.m., USA

Sept. 1: Darlington (Southern 500), 6 p.m., USA

PLAYOFFS: Round of 16

Sept. 8: Atlanta, 3 p.m., USA

Sept. 15: Watkins Glen, 3 p.m., USA

Sept. 21: Bristol, 7:30 p.m., USA

Round of 12

Sept. 29: Kansas, 3 p.m., USA

Oct. 6: Talladega, 2 p.m., NBC

Oct. 13: Charlotte Roval, 2 p.m., NBC

Round of 8

Oct. 20: Las Vegas, 2:30 p.m., NBC

Oct. 27: Homestead-Miami, 2:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 3: Martinsville, 2 p.m., NBC

Championship Race

Nov. 10: Phoenix, 3 p.m., NBC

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR 2024 schedule sees Watkins Glen, Atlanta moved, Indy Oval return