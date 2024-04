2024 NASCAR drivers by car numbers

Getting ready to Clash

(USAT)

NASCAR will start its season on Feb. 4 with the Clash at the LA Coliseum. That’s not a points event but it gives everyone a chance to cheer for their favorite drivers. What car numbers will be associated with what drivers this season?

1. Ross Chastain

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

2. Austin Cindric

(Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

3. Austin Dillon

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

4. Josh Berry

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

5. Kyle Larson

(Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

6. Brad Keselowski

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Corey LaJoie

(Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports)

8. Kyle Busch

(Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

9. Chase Elliott

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

10. Noah Gragson

(Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

11. Denny Hamlin

(USAT)

Ryan Blaney

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

14. Chase Briscoe

(Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

15. Kaz Grala

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

17. Chris Buescher

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

19. Martin Truex Jr.

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

20. Christopher Bell

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

21. Harrison Burton

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

22. Joey Logano

(USAT)

23. Bubba Wallace

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

24. William Byron

(Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

31. Deniel Hemric

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

34. Michael McDowell

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

38. Todd Gilliand

(Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

41. Ryan Preece

(USAT)

42. John Hunter Nemechek

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

43. Erik Jones

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

45. Tyler Reddick

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

47. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

48. Alex Bowman

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

51. Justin Haley

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Ty Gibbs

(Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

71. Zane Smith

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

77. Carson Hocevar

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

99. Daniel Suarez

(USAT)

Story originally appeared on List Wire