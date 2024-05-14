2024 NASCAR Day Giveathon begins today; learn more about opportunity

The second annual NASCAR Day Giveathon begins today, with NASCAR and The NASCAR Foundation teaming up to host a 37-hour online event to raise awareness and funds for nonprofits across the country.

With the Giveathon beginning at 8 a.m. ET and running until 9 p.m. ET on May 15, the opportunity is present for you to donate to one of 350 participating charities, including driver charities taking part in the occasion.

Contributions will be accepted online throughout the entire 37-hour window, with donors designating their funds toward their charities of choice from the list of participating organizations. The Giveathon will also feature bonus grants and matching gift donations for nonprofit organizations, as well as T-shirts and memorabilia items as incentives for donors.

Donor incentives additionally include the opportunity to be listed on the bed of the Rev Racing Gainbridge No 2. Chevrolet Silverado driven by Nick Sanchez in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on May 18 at North Wilkesboro Speedway; a commemorative helmet for the first 100 donors who contribute $750 or more; a commemorative coin for the first 300 donors of $50 or more; and a commemorative T-shirt for the first 1,500 donors of $75 or more.

Matching gift donations are made possible by the generosity of Giveathon sponsors, including NASCAR, Kaulig Giving, Jeep Beach, First Nation Group and Borkan Skahill. Matching donations will be matched up to $500 per gift on May 15 during the hours listed:

8 a.m. NASCAR $10,000 Match 9 a.m. Kaulig Giving $10,000 Match 10 a.m. Jeep Beach $10,000 Match 11 a.m. First Nation Group

(veterans/military charities) $10,000 Match Noon Borkan Skahill $10,000 Match 1 p.m. NASCAR $15,000 Match 2 p.m. Kaulig Giving $15,000 Match 3 p.m. Jeep Beach $15,000 Match 4 p.m. First Nation Group

(veterans/military charities) $15,000 Match 7 p.m. Kaulig Giving $10,000 Match 8 p.m. NASCAR $10,000 Match

Driver and industry charities participating in the NASCAR Day Giveathon include the following:

Erik Jones Foundation

Jimmie Johnson Foundation

Chase Elliott Foundation

Bobby Labonte Foundation

NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation

Motor Racing Outreach

Kyle Larson Foundation

Martin Truex Jr. Foundation

Dare to be Different Foundation (Bubba Wallace)

Dale Jr. Foundation

Bundle of Joy Fund (Kyle Busch)

Victory Junction

Race to Stop Suicide

Denny Hamlin Foundation

Wendell Scott Foundation

Joey Logano Foundation

Learn more about the NASCAR Day Giveathon and The NASCAR Foundation.