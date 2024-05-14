2024 NASCAR Day Giveathon begins today; learn more about opportunity
The second annual NASCAR Day Giveathon begins today, with NASCAR and The NASCAR Foundation teaming up to host a 37-hour online event to raise awareness and funds for nonprofits across the country.
With the Giveathon beginning at 8 a.m. ET and running until 9 p.m. ET on May 15, the opportunity is present for you to donate to one of 350 participating charities, including driver charities taking part in the occasion.
Contributions will be accepted online throughout the entire 37-hour window, with donors designating their funds toward their charities of choice from the list of participating organizations. The Giveathon will also feature bonus grants and matching gift donations for nonprofit organizations, as well as T-shirts and memorabilia items as incentives for donors.
Donor incentives additionally include the opportunity to be listed on the bed of the Rev Racing Gainbridge No 2. Chevrolet Silverado driven by Nick Sanchez in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on May 18 at North Wilkesboro Speedway; a commemorative helmet for the first 100 donors who contribute $750 or more; a commemorative coin for the first 300 donors of $50 or more; and a commemorative T-shirt for the first 1,500 donors of $75 or more.
Matching gift donations are made possible by the generosity of Giveathon sponsors, including NASCAR, Kaulig Giving, Jeep Beach, First Nation Group and Borkan Skahill. Matching donations will be matched up to $500 per gift on May 15 during the hours listed:
8 a.m.
NASCAR
$10,000 Match
9 a.m.
Kaulig Giving
$10,000 Match
10 a.m.
Jeep Beach
$10,000 Match
11 a.m.
First Nation Group
$10,000 Match
Noon
Borkan Skahill
$10,000 Match
1 p.m.
NASCAR
$15,000 Match
2 p.m.
Kaulig Giving
$15,000 Match
3 p.m.
Jeep Beach
$15,000 Match
4 p.m.
First Nation Group
$15,000 Match
7 p.m.
Kaulig Giving
$10,000 Match
8 p.m.
NASCAR
$10,000 Match
Driver and industry charities participating in the NASCAR Day Giveathon include the following:
Erik Jones Foundation
Jimmie Johnson Foundation
Chase Elliott Foundation
Bobby Labonte Foundation
NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation
Motor Racing Outreach
Kyle Larson Foundation
Martin Truex Jr. Foundation
Dare to be Different Foundation (Bubba Wallace)
Dale Jr. Foundation
Bundle of Joy Fund (Kyle Busch)
Victory Junction
Race to Stop Suicide
Denny Hamlin Foundation
Wendell Scott Foundation
Joey Logano Foundation
