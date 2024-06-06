2024 Myrtle Beach bowl set for Dec. 23 at Brooks Stadium

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 2024 edition of the Myrtle Beach Bowl is set for Dec. 23 at Coastal Carolina University’s Brooks Stadium, officials announced on Thursday.

The fifth edition of the bowl game is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. on ESPN. The game will feature schools from Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference or the Sun Belt Conference.

“Visit Myrtle Beach is proud to once again partner with ESPN Events and Coastal Carolina University on this exciting annual event,” Visit Myrtle Beach CEO Karen Riordan said in a news release. “The Myrtle Beach Bowl has become a staple event within the community, adding another layer of excitement to all the wonderful activities our destination has to offer in December from our joyful holiday events and festive light displays to our amazing live performances.”

The 2023 edition featured Georgia Southern of the Sun Belt and Ohio University of the Mid-American Conference. Ohio won the contest 41-21.

