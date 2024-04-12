2024 Mr. and Ms. Basketball of Illinois: Thornton’s Morez Johnson and Lincoln’s Kloe Froebe

Thornton’s Morez Johnson and Lincoln’s Kloe Froebe are the 2024 Mr. and Ms. Basketball of Illinois winners, as voted by statewide coaches and media.

The prestigious awards are presented by the Chicago Tribune in conjunction with the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. Mr. Basketball has been handed out since 1981 and Ms. Basketball since 1986.

Johnson, an Illinois signee, averaged 20 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Wildcats, who went 25-9 and lost to Peoria Richwoods in a Class 3A supersectional. The 6-foot-9 forward was the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year and a three-time IBCA First-Team All-State pick.

Froebe, a 5-9 senior guard, led the Railsplitters to a 38-0 record and the Class 3A championship, averaging 29.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 5.2 steals. The Colorado State signee scored a title game-record 36 points against Glenwood.

She was the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year, a three-time IBCA First-Team All-State selection and as a junior, was the runner-up for Ms. Basketball in 2023.

Both players easily outdistanced their closest competitors in voting.

Froebe won in a landslide, receiving 161 first-place votes and appearing on 93.3% of the 208 ballots. Peoria’s Aaliyah Guyton, Altamont’s Grace Nelson, Okawville’s Alayna Kraus and Loyola’s Aubrey Galvan were the Nos. 2-5 finishers.

Johnson received 130 first-place votes and appeared on 89.1% of 229 ballots. Peoria Richwoods’ Lathan Sommerville was the runner-up, followed by Homewood-Flossmoor’s Gianni Cobb, Mt. Carmel’s Angelo Ciaravino and Metamora’s Cooper Koch.

Froebe and Johnson will be honored at a May 4 luncheon at Illinois State University in Normal.

Mr. Basketball of Illinois

Ms. Basketball of Illinois