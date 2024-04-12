2024 Mr. and Ms. Basketball of Illinois: Thornton’s Morez Johnson and Lincoln’s Kloe Froebe
Thornton’s Morez Johnson and Lincoln’s Kloe Froebe are the 2024 Mr. and Ms. Basketball of Illinois winners, as voted by statewide coaches and media.
The prestigious awards are presented by the Chicago Tribune in conjunction with the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. Mr. Basketball has been handed out since 1981 and Ms. Basketball since 1986.
Johnson, an Illinois signee, averaged 20 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Wildcats, who went 25-9 and lost to Peoria Richwoods in a Class 3A supersectional. The 6-foot-9 forward was the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year and a three-time IBCA First-Team All-State pick.
Froebe, a 5-9 senior guard, led the Railsplitters to a 38-0 record and the Class 3A championship, averaging 29.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 5.2 steals. The Colorado State signee scored a title game-record 36 points against Glenwood.
She was the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year, a three-time IBCA First-Team All-State selection and as a junior, was the runner-up for Ms. Basketball in 2023.
Both players easily outdistanced their closest competitors in voting.
Froebe won in a landslide, receiving 161 first-place votes and appearing on 93.3% of the 208 ballots. Peoria’s Aaliyah Guyton, Altamont’s Grace Nelson, Okawville’s Alayna Kraus and Loyola’s Aubrey Galvan were the Nos. 2-5 finishers.
Johnson received 130 first-place votes and appeared on 89.1% of 229 ballots. Peoria Richwoods’ Lathan Sommerville was the runner-up, followed by Homewood-Flossmoor’s Gianni Cobb, Mt. Carmel’s Angelo Ciaravino and Metamora’s Cooper Koch.
Froebe and Johnson will be honored at a May 4 luncheon at Illinois State University in Normal.
Mr. Basketball of Illinois
2024: Thornton’s Morez Johnson
2023: Brock Harding, Moline
2021: No award (COVID-19)
2020: Adam Miller, Morgan Park
2017: Mark Smith, Edwardsville
2015: Jalen Brunson, Stevenson
2014: Jahlil Okafor, Young
2013: Jabari Parker, Simeon
2012: Jabari Parker, Simeon
2011 (tie): Ryan Boatright, East Aurora and Chasson Randle, Rock Island
2009: Brandon Paul, Warren
2007: Derrick Rose, Simeon
2004: Shaun Livingston, Peoria
2002: Dee Brown, Proviso East
2001: Eddy Curry, Thornwood
1999: Brian Cook, Lincoln
1996: Ronnie Fields, Farragut
1995: Kevin Garnett, Farragut
1993: Rashard Griffith, King
1990: Jamie Brandon, King
1989: Deon Thomas, Simeon
1987: Marcus Liberty, King
1986: Nick Anderson, Simeon
1984: Brian Sloan, McLeansboro
1983: Marty Simmons, Lawrenceville
1982: Bruce Douglas, Quincy
1981: Walter Downing, Providence
Ms. Basketball of Illinois
2024: Lincoln’s Kloe Froebe
2023: Lenee Beaumont, Benet
2021: No award (COVID-19)
2019: Brea Beal, Rock Island
2018: Brea Beal, Rock Island
2017: Brea Beal, Rock Island
2016: Kathleen Doyle, Benet
2015: Haley Gorecki, Fremd
2012: Morgan Tuck, Bolingbrook
2010: Tricia Liston, Fenwick
2009: Morgan Tuck, Bolingbrook
2008: Sarah Boothe, Warren
1999: Molly McDowell, Nokomis
1997: Courtney Smith, Carlyle
1993: Kim Williams, Marshall
1989: LaTonia Foster, Marshall
1987: Cindy Kaufman, Seneca
1986: Doris Carie, Teutopolis