2024 Mr. and Miss PA Basketball finalists announced, Midstate represented

amber charnoff
(WHTM) – SportsRecruiters.com announced the finalists for the 2024 Mr. and Miss PA Basketball finalists with some Central Pennsylvania players receiving nods.

“We would like to thank the 72,000 people who voted for these outstanding young student-athletes,” said Sports Recruiters.com President/CEO Wayde Marsico.

The 2024 Mr. PA Basketball Finalists are as follows (District 3 athletes bolded):

Name

High School

Position

Class

Jalil Bethea

Archbishop Wood

Guard

Senior

Nick Coval

Parkland

Guard

Senior

Yadiel Cruz

Reading

Guard

Senior

Brandin Cummings

Lincoln Park

Guard

Senior

Greg Guidinger

Central York

Forward

Senior

Max Hurray

North Catholic

Guard

Senior

Ahmad Nowell

Imhotep Charter

Guard

Senior

The 2024 Miss PA Basketball Finalists are as follows (District 3 athletes bolded):

Name

High School

Position

Class

Anna Azzara

Spring-Ford

Guard

Senior

Mary Bolesky

Lancaster Catholic

Guard

Senior

Evalyse Cole

Easton Area

Forward

Senior

Grace Galbavy

Perkiomen Valley

Guard

Junior

Molly Rullo

Cardinal O’Hara

Forward

Junior

Faith Walker

West York

Guard

Senior

Brooke Wilson

Archbishop Carroll

Guard

Senior

There were 600 total nominations for the awards. The winners of the 11th annual competition will be announced this Sunday at a ceremony at the Hershey Italian Lodge. Harlem Globetrotters Coach Chris Franklin will be the keynote speaker and will help present the awards.

