2024 Mr. and Miss PA Basketball finalists announced, Midstate represented
(WHTM) – SportsRecruiters.com announced the finalists for the 2024 Mr. and Miss PA Basketball finalists with some Central Pennsylvania players receiving nods.
“We would like to thank the 72,000 people who voted for these outstanding young student-athletes,” said Sports Recruiters.com President/CEO Wayde Marsico.
The 2024 Mr. PA Basketball Finalists are as follows (District 3 athletes bolded):
Name
High School
Position
Class
Jalil Bethea
Archbishop Wood
Guard
Senior
Nick Coval
Parkland
Guard
Senior
Yadiel Cruz
Reading
Guard
Senior
Brandin Cummings
Lincoln Park
Guard
Senior
Greg Guidinger
Central York
Forward
Senior
Max Hurray
North Catholic
Guard
Senior
Ahmad Nowell
Imhotep Charter
Guard
Senior
The 2024 Miss PA Basketball Finalists are as follows (District 3 athletes bolded):
Name
High School
Position
Class
Anna Azzara
Spring-Ford
Guard
Senior
Mary Bolesky
Lancaster Catholic
Guard
Senior
Evalyse Cole
Easton Area
Forward
Senior
Grace Galbavy
Perkiomen Valley
Guard
Junior
Molly Rullo
Cardinal O’Hara
Forward
Junior
Faith Walker
West York
Guard
Senior
Brooke Wilson
Archbishop Carroll
Guard
Senior
There were 600 total nominations for the awards. The winners of the 11th annual competition will be announced this Sunday at a ceremony at the Hershey Italian Lodge. Harlem Globetrotters Coach Chris Franklin will be the keynote speaker and will help present the awards.
