2024 Mr. and Miss PA Basketball finalists announced, Midstate represented

(WHTM) – SportsRecruiters.com announced the finalists for the 2024 Mr. and Miss PA Basketball finalists with some Central Pennsylvania players receiving nods.

“We would like to thank the 72,000 people who voted for these outstanding young student-athletes,” said Sports Recruiters.com President/CEO Wayde Marsico.

The 2024 Mr. PA Basketball Finalists are as follows (District 3 athletes bolded):

Name High School Position Class Jalil Bethea Archbishop Wood Guard Senior Nick Coval Parkland Guard Senior Yadiel Cruz Reading Guard Senior Brandin Cummings Lincoln Park Guard Senior Greg Guidinger Central York Forward Senior Max Hurray North Catholic Guard Senior Ahmad Nowell Imhotep Charter Guard Senior

The 2024 Miss PA Basketball Finalists are as follows (District 3 athletes bolded):

Name High School Position Class Anna Azzara Spring-Ford Guard Senior Mary Bolesky Lancaster Catholic Guard Senior Evalyse Cole Easton Area Forward Senior Grace Galbavy Perkiomen Valley Guard Junior Molly Rullo Cardinal O’Hara Forward Junior Faith Walker West York Guard Senior Brooke Wilson Archbishop Carroll Guard Senior

There were 600 total nominations for the awards. The winners of the 11th annual competition will be announced this Sunday at a ceremony at the Hershey Italian Lodge. Harlem Globetrotters Coach Chris Franklin will be the keynote speaker and will help present the awards.

