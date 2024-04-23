2024 Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Inductees

John Harrelson - Getty Images

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) this past weekend announced its 2025 induction class.

The Class of '25 includes the founder of the driving school of champions Skip Barber (Sports Cars), the rider tied for the most Daytona 200 wins ever Miguel Duhamel (Motorcycles), one of the most prolific team owners in auto racing history Carl Haas (Open Wheel), the towering figure in racing and hot-rodding, the “Camfather” himself, 102-year-old Ed Iskenderian (At Large), Three-time Daytona 500 winner and insightful commentator Dale Jarrett (Stock Cars), the all-time leader in Top Fuel wins and championships, “The Sarge” Tony Schumacher (Drag Racing) and off-road racing legend and multi-time Baja 1000 winner Bill Stroppe (Off Road).

Two additional Historic Category inductees will be announced this summer.

Each of the MSHFA’s inductees is elected by a straight vote of 200-plus motorsports experts — half of them inductees themselves. Regular voters include Maro Andretti, Don Garlits (MSHFA Class of 1989), Chip Ganassi (MSHFA Class of 2016), Tom D’Eath (MSHFA Class of 2000), Scott Parker (MSHFA Class of 2009), Richard Petty (MSHFA Class of 1989), Don Prudhomme (MSHFA Class of 1991), Rusty Wallace (MSHFA Class of 2014) and other titans of the sport.



The Class of '25 honorees will be formally inducted into the Hall on March 11, 2024, in the 37th Annual Induction Ceremony

Through last month’s Class of 2024 induction, 297 Heroes of Horsepower are currently in the MSHFA, a number that will grow to 306 with the 37th Induction Class.



The 37th Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Induction Celebration presented by Toyota Racing, which will present the "Class of '25" into the Hall of Fame of all motorsports, will be held in the MSHFA's home in Daytona Beach, Florida, on the grounds of Daytona International Speedway on March 10 -11 of 2025.

Ed Iskenderian (1921-)

The “Camfather” was born July 10, 1921, in Central California to Armenian parents. Young “Isky” was curious about mechanics and technology—his first job was repairing vacuum tube radios.

He grew up around cars, particularly fascinated by the racy sounding, lightweight hot rods he and his buddies saw around town. Coming home to Los Angeles after WW2 Air Force service, he befriended Ed Winfield (MSHFA Class of 2011) and began grinding his own hot camshafts and valve gear. He ran his Model T rod at the dry lakes and became a major player in the early days of Bonneville and the NHRA.

Isky sponsored and supplied his speedware to racing icons including Garlits and Mickey Thompson (MSHFA Class of 1990), boat racers and the early days of NASCAR.

Iskenderian Racing Cams became a major force in the performance industry, Ed serving as SEMA’s first president.

Miguel Duhamel (1968-)

Quebec-born Duhamel is the third-winningest rider in AMA Superbike history (32 wins) and a five-time Daytona 200 winner (1991, ’96, ’99, 2003, 2005).

As of 2024, he’s tied with fellow nominee Scott Russell for all-time Daytona 200 triumphs. Throughout his career, Duhamel won the 1995 AMA Superbike championship, five AMA Supersport titles, two Formula Xtreme crowns and the 1991 Bol d’Or 24 hour. In all, he scored 86 AMA wins, a record 40 in Supersport. He won his first Superbike race in 1990, a victory that helped propel him to AMA Superbike Rookie of the Year.

He took his first Daytona 200 the following season. A horrific 1998 accident looked to end his career, but he used a cane to approach his bike at the 1999 Daytona 200.

“I was thinking that I just wanted to get some points to start the season,” Duhamel said. “But I wound up winning both races — the 200 and the Supersport.”

Carl Haas (1929-2016)

Best known for his multi-championship-winning Newman/Haas Racing IndyCar team and Formula 5000, Can-Am and Super Vee titles, Haas also fielded an American Formula 1 effort. The Chicagoan began racing sports cars in 1952, giving up driving in the ‘60s to focus on team ownership and related businesses.

In 1967, he became US importer for Lola cars and Hewland gearboxes. In 1983, he formed Newman/Haas Racing with 2024 inductee Paul Newman, which won CART titles with Mario Andretti in 1984, Mario's son Michael in 1991, former F1 champ Nigel Mansell in 1993, Cristiano da Matta in 2002 and then four-straight crowns with Sébastien Bourdais (2004-'07). In 1985,

Haas ran the Beatrice F1 team, using a Lola-designed chassis. Haas served on CART's Board of Governors and retired as chair of SCCA Pro Racing in 2001. With 11 titles over three decades, USA Today called him one of the "most powerful men in the history of auto racing."

Dale Jarrett (1956-)

Jarrett turned down a full golf scholarship at the University of South Carolina to follow the chosen profession of his father Ned Jarrett (MSHFA Class of 1997).

The 1999 NASCAR Cup Series champion collected three Daytona 500s (1993, 1996, 2000), 16 poles and 32 Cup victories. Only inductees Petty (7) and Cale Yarborough (MSHFA Class of 1994) with four victories have won more Daytona 500s, and Dale’s 32 wins put him in the top 25 all-time. Jarrett was at his best in the sport’s marquee events. In addition to his triumphs in “The Great American Race,”

Jarrett claimed two Brickyard 400s (1996, 1999), the 1996 Coca-Cola 600, 1998 Winston 500 and three Busch Clashes (1996, 2000, 2004). After retiring from driving in 2008, Jarrett, like his fellow inductee dad, became a lead analyst on NASCAR broadcasts.

He was named one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers in 1998.

Tony Schumacher (1969-)

Based on statistics, the son of fellow inductee Don Schumacher (MSHFA Class of 2019) is the best Top Fuel driver there ever was.

At the start of 2024, “The Sarge” held the all-time NHRA Top Fuel records for wins (86), poles (62) and championships (8: 1999, 2004-2009, 2014). His 86 wins put him 24 ahead of inductee Larry Dixon Jr. (MSHFA Class of 2021) and almost 30 ahead of his nearest active competitor. His eight titles eclipsed the five won by Joe Amato (MSHFA Class of 2004).

In 1999, he became the first to exceed 330 mph in ¼ mile competition and made the first 330 mph pass in the 1,000 ft era in 2012. Schumacher made it to the finals of the first event he qualified for, the 1996 U.S. Nationals. His 2008 title run was perhaps the most dominant ever. He won 15 events, including seven in a row, and made 18 final-round appearances.

Schumacher returned to a full-time schedule in 2022.

Bill Stroppe (1919-1995)

Stroppe once joked he was “a can-opener engineer,” but a sharp and inventive mind made him one of the top builders of his time.

Stroppe began a long association with Ford after winning the 1947 Henry Ford Memorial Regatta with a Ford flathead-powered boat. Stroppe Lincolns finished 1-2-3 in the stock car class at the ’52 and ’53 Carreras Panamericana. His Mercurys won early ‘60s NASCAR races, the 1963 Pikes Peak Hill Climb and a ‘64 USAC title. But he made his greatest mark in the desert.

First, he convinced pal and inductee Parnelli Jones (MSHFA Class of 1992) to go off-road, garnering national attention for the sport. Then he built a series of Broncos that set trends and records, he and Jones winning consecutive Baja 1000s (1971-72).

Soon Larry Minor, Rod Hall, James Garner, Walker Evans (MSHFA Class of 2015) and others were lining up at his door, resulting in scores more SCORE victories.

Skip Barber (1936-)

John “Skip” Barber III won three consecutive SCCA national titles, then founded and ran the famed Skip Barber Racing School, guiding a generation of racers, including Newman, Michael Andretti, Jeff Gordon, Danny Sullivan, Helio Castroneves and Juan Pablo Montoya.

Later he became owner/operator of Lime Rock Park. Barber began racing in 1958 while a student at Harvard. He won back-to-back SCCA Formula Ford national crowns in 1969 and ’70 and a third straight title the following year in Formula B. He entered six F1 races, with a best finish of 16th at the 1972 US Grand Prix.

The Philadelphia native started his driving school in 1975. It quickly became known as one of the best in the world. Skip Barber alumni have won every major American racing series, including NASCAR Cup Series and IndyCar. A three-day course, said actor-turned-racer Patrick Dempsey, “changed the direction to the next chapter of my life.”