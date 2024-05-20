2024 Motocross Round 1, Fox Raceway by the numbers: The Lawrence brothers lead the way in Pala, California

After recording the first perfect Pro Motocross season for a rookie, Jett Lawrence expects to keep his string of moto wins alive at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. On this track, he's never finished worse than second. Lawrence won all 22 motos last year.

In his first attempt on this Southern California track, Lawrence finished 1-2 in 2020. He was equally strong the following May, swept his next two Nationals there, and finished 1-2 in September 2022. Last year, he quickly dominated the first moto and was challenged by his Honda teammate Chase Sexton in the second race. Jett enters this weekend with a six-race streak of National wins.

SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Jett Lawrence w trophy.JPG

Jett Lawrence reflects on highs and lows of the 2024 Supercross Championship

Jett Lawrence remains perfect with three 450 titles and three attempts, but the season was not without challenges.

Dan Beaver ,

Dan Beaver ,

By clinching the 450 Supercross title in Salt Lake City, Jett stakes his claim as the best rookie to ever race in the combined SuperMotocross series. In 12 months, he has won everything there is to win. He came out of the gates fast by scoring victories in his first Motocross attempt at Fox Raceway last year and at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, this year.

Jett failed to win the SuperMotocross season opener at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, last September but was destined to win Round 2 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois, before waving Ken Roczen by in a mistaken belief it helped him in the points. Jett waited until Round 3 at the Los Angeles Coliseum to get his first SMX win and secure the 450 title.

According to WeWentFast.com, Jeremy McGrath edged Jett in Supercross rookie stats, winning 10 times to Jett's eight while scoring one more podium (12 versus 11) and two more top-fives (15 versus 13). But the competition may have been stronger in 2024 than in 1993. Lawrence faced down four previous champions (Tomac, Cooper Webb, Sexton, and Jason Anderson) during the season compared to McGrath's one (Jeff Stanton).

SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Tom Vialle bears down.JPG

Supercross 250 East champion Tom Vialle takes the title in his sophomore season

It took just one season to get comfortable with stadium racing before Tom Vialle captured his first 250 title.

Dan Beaver ,

Dan Beaver ,

Meanwhile, Hunter Lawrence picked up Jett's mantle in the 250 division back in Pala to keep the Lawrence brothers' Fox Raceway streak alive. Finishing 3-1, he readily outpaced Haiden Deegan's 6-2, giving the family its sixth consecutive 250 National.

Sexton cannot be discounted this week. He enters with a three-race podium streak after finishing second to Jett last year, second to Eli Tomac in September 2022, and winning the May race that same season.

Tomac has two Fox Raceway National wins in his last three attempts. He missed the 2023 season opener but won the September races in 2021 and 2022.

SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City RJ Hampshire congratulates Tom Vialle.JPG

Supercross 250 West champion RJ Hampshire: 2024 is the year of 24

RJ Hampshire: “2024 is going to be for the 24 so I’m going to try and do that for outdoors also.”

Dan Beaver ,

Dan Beaver ,

And while Jett was the first freshman to go undefeated in his rookie season, he was not the first rookie to win the Motocross title. Dylan Ferrandis dominated the 2021 season with Star Yamaha, winning half of his 12 starts that year, including the season opener in May. He returned that fall to finish second behind Tomac.

With the Lawrence brothers gone from the 250 division, all eyes will be on the four riders who finished first or second in their respective divisions. Haiden Deegan and RJ Hampshire stood on the podium last year, with Hampshire winning one of the two motos. Tom Vialle narrowly missed it with a fourth-place finish. Levi Kitchen finished ninth overall with 10-7 moto results.

Previous Fox Raceway Winners

450s

2023: Jett Lawrence (followed by Chase Sexton, Dylan Ferrandis)

2022, Race 2: Eli Tomac (Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson)

2022, Race 1: Chase Sexton (Ken Roczen, Christian Craig)

2021, Race 2: Eli Tomac (Dylan Ferrandis, Cooper Webb)

2021, Race 1: Dylan Ferrandis (Ken Roczen, Aaron Plessinger)

250s

2023: Hunter Lawrence (Haiden Deegan, RJ Hampshire)

2022, Race 2: Jett Lawrence (Jo Shimoda, Justin Cooper)

2022, Race 1: Jett Lawrence (Hunter Lawrence, Jo Shimoda)

2021, Race 2: Jett Lawrence (Michael Mosiman, Justin Cooper)

2021, Race 1: Jett Lawrence (Jeremy Martin, Justin Cooper)

Supercross by the Numbers

Salt Lake City

Denver

Philadelphia

Nashville

Foxborough

St. Louis

Seattle

Indianapolis

Birmingham

Daytona

Arlington

Glendale

Detroit

Anaheim 2

San Diego

San Francisco

More SuperMotocross News

Tom Vialle: Sophomore sensation wins 250E

RJ Hampshire: 2024 is the year of 24

Jett Lawrence’s 2024 450 title highs and lows

Jason Anderson, Hunter Lawrence warned and fined

Cooper Webb undergoes thumb surgery

Salt Lake City 450 results, points |250 results, points

Chase Sexton wins SX finale, Jett Lawrence championship

Haiden Deegan: Building character

Eli Tomac extends MX, SMX contract | sidelined with thumb injury

Adam Cianciarulo is more than a dirt bike racer

