2024 Morris/Sussex high school golf team-by-team previews
NJAC-American
Morris Hills
Coach: Lewis Gabriele, first season
Last year: 5-12
Returnees: Sr. Cristiano Hong, Sr. Krishna Chidrawar, Jr. Rohan Ganesh, So. Nathaniel Hong.
Newcomers: Fr. Katherine Yao.
Outlook: Gabriele inherits a veteran team from Kevin Rosenberg, the coach for 15 seasons.
Morris Knolls
Coach: Rob Moore, 26th season
Last year: 14-11
Returnees: Sr. Rob Gantert, Sr. Luke Fetherman, Sr. Billy Sobieski, Jr. Keith Fitzsimmons, So. Adam Goldstein, So. Nick Tecchio.
Newcomers: Michael Decognilo, Kevin Doyle, Aaron Oyola, Wes Vnenchak.
Outlook: The Golden Eagles want to improve their tournament results, and qualify for the postseason as a team.
Pope John
Coach: Brian St. John, 11th season
Last year: 21-10
Returning letter-winners: Sr. Vinny Cataldo, Sr. Caden Niziol, Sr. Brennan McCabe, Jr. Jack Jarosiewicz, Jr. Luke Jarosiewicz.
Outlook: The Lions hope to challenge for the NJAC-American title again.
NJAC-National
Mount Olive
Coach: Farsheed Taschayyodi, fifth season
Last year: 21-13
Returnees: Sr. Tyler Bienus, Jr. Joseph Carpini.
Newcomers: Jr. Michael Soriano, Jr. Tyler Muscolino, Jr. Talon Muscolino, Jr. Tanner Perez.
Outlook: Bienus should lead Mount Olive to more success.
Roxbury
Coach: David Monaco, seventh season
Last year: 14-4
Returnees: Sr. Jake Morgan, Sr. Sean Finnan, Sr. Mike Temple.
Outlook: The veteran Gaels hope to qualify for the NJSIAA Tournament as a team.
NJAC-United
Delbarton
Coach: Sean Flanagan, 16th season
Last year: 15-2, NJAC Tournament champion
Returnees: Sr. J.M. Dziadzio, Sr. Jack Lobosco, Sr. Russell Francis, Jr. Matt Lu, Jr. Will Kramer, Jr. Jake Kurtzman, So. Grady Gore.
Outlook: Even with Tyler Lee off to Berkeley, Delbarton remains experienced and competitive.
Mendham
Coach: Shira Brown, fifth season
Last year: 15-7
Returnees: Jr. Liam Brandt, Jr. Michael Pschar, Jr. Anders Farley, Jr. Seth Harris.
Outlook: Veteran juniors lead the Minutemen.
NJAC-Freedom
Hackettstown
Coach: Mike Andrusin, 13th season
Last year: 9-15, 3-5 NJAC-Freedom
Returnees: Sr. Matt Armstrong, Jr. Greg O'Melia, Jr. Matt Adam.
Newcomers: Jr. Liam Parr, So. Rocco Vetro, So. Keegan Ciborski.
Outlook: The Tigers expect to rebound this spring.
High Point
Coach: Bill Percey, fifth season
Last year: 23-1, NJAC-Freedom champion
Returnees: Sr. Brendan Percey, Sr. Ty Woods, Sr. Jayden Drew, Sr. Luke Anderson, Sr. Carson Citro, Sr. Parker Okeson, Sr. Andrew Carlson, Sr. Katie Healey, Jr. Thomas Krawec, Jr. Jacob Dippel, Jr. Aiden Coyle, So. Jacob Woods, So. Connor Hemmer.
Newcomers: Jr. John Elko.
Outlook: Keep an eye on the Wildcats' sophomores.
Jefferson
Coach: Jeremy Thide, first season
Last year: 13-12
Returnees: So. Lucas Studnick.
Newcomers: Sr. Nicolas Brindisi, So. Zachary Geise.
Outlook: The young Falcons are looking to the future.
Vernon
Coach: Joe Byrne, eighth season
Last year: 1-17
Returning letter-winners: Sr. Nick Decker, Jr. Jake Chromcik, Jr. Colin Pegley.
Newcomers: Sr. Bryce Clark, Sr. Brady Hendricks, Sr. Drew Shawgo.
Outlook: The Vikings expect to improve.
Wallkill Valley
Coach: Bob Walsh, second season
Last year: 12-11
Returning letter-winners: Sr. Dante Torres, Jr. Kevin Stencel, Jr. Matt Carr, Jr. Joey Mendez.
Newcomers: Patrick Garafano.
Outlook: The Rangers hope to win the K-Golf, NJAC and NJSIAA Tournaments.
NJAC-Colonial
Lenape Valley
Coach: Mark Smith, first season
Last year: 3-11
Returnees: Jr. Kieran Marone, Jr. Ben MacMillan.
Outlook: Smith takes over a competitive Patriots squad from Bill McNeir, the coach for a decade.
Newton
Coach: Bryan Bitondo, third season
Last year: 8-13
Returnees: Sr. C.J. Nicholas, Sr. Cooper Armstrong, Sr. Bruno Groth, Jr. Andrew Nieminski, So. Tommy Phillips, So. Nick Kurilko, So. Caden Armstrong.
Outlook: The young Braves want to improve.
North Warren
Coach: Chas Tillou, ninth season
Last year: 1-18
Returnees: Sr. Mason Forbes, Sr. Olaf Alverson, Sr. Dylan Considine, So. Owen McLaughlin, So. Jocelyn Considine.
Newcomers: Sr. Luke Stefankiewicz, Jr. Robert Pignotti, Jr. Riley Cowell, Fr. Jack Wenner.
Outlook: North Warren hopes to compete for the NJAC-Colonial title.
NJAC-Independence
Morris Tech
Coach: Tim Gordon, 18th season
Last year: 11-5, 7-1 NJAC-Independence
Returnees: Sr. Brandon Kratzel, Sr. Michael Kratzel, Sr. Matt Leinfuss, Sr. Cam Purrington, Jr. Andrew Dolce.
Newcomers: Jr. Brayden Uglione, So. Jake Danish, Fr. T.J. Wangchuk.
Outlook: Morris Tech is relying on experience.
Parsippany
Coach: Mike Mueller, 15th season
Last year: 1-10
Returnees: Sr. Shane Ahn, Sr. Ronin Wani, Jr. Thomas Colantoni, So. Xavier Ward.
Outlook: With a smaller roster, Parsippany hopes to improve.
Pequannock
Coach: Greg Slaff, 15th season
Last year: 13-5, NJAC-Independence champion
Returning letter-winners: Sr. Ethan Karaty, Sr. Aidan Lindgren, So. Derek Dzepiel, So. Max Diee, So. Sef Bajraktarevic.
Newcomers: So. Ryan Hayzler, So. Braydon Van Lenten.
Outlook: Veteran Pequannock hopes to defend its NJAC-Independence title.
NJAC-Liberty
Kinnelon
Coach: Jim Soules, 11th season
Last year: 14-4; NJSIAA North 1, Group 1 champion; second, Group 1
Returnees: Sr. Scott Sanczyk, Jr. Alex Csigo.
Newcomers: Sr. Evan Relovsky, Jr. Sebastian Lee.
Outlook: Sanczyk leads an inexperienced squad.
Madison
Coach: Matt Millichap, 19th season
Last year: 14-2, NJAC-Liberty champion; North 2, Group 2 champion
Returnees: Sr. Nathan Tallinder, Sr. Thomas Biedermann, Sr. Cole Eckhard, Sr. Thomas Luciano, Jr. Alex Patel, So. Teo Bengtsson, So. Blake Steele.
Newcomers: Sr. Quinn Regan.
Outlook: The Dodgers need less experienced golfers to play a larger role this spring.
Morristown Beard
Coach: Michael Leo, sixth season
Last year: 15-12
Returnees: Sr. Tommy Cotter.
Newcomers: So. Alex Levy.
Outlook: Despite graduating seven of its top eight golfers, Morristown Beard wants to compete for the NJSIAA Non-Public B title.
