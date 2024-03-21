2024 Morris/Sussex high school golf team-by-team previews

NJAC-American

Morris Hills

Coach: Lewis Gabriele, first season

Last year: 5-12

Returnees: Sr. Cristiano Hong, Sr. Krishna Chidrawar, Jr. Rohan Ganesh, So. Nathaniel Hong.

Newcomers: Fr. Katherine Yao.

Outlook: Gabriele inherits a veteran team from Kevin Rosenberg, the coach for 15 seasons.

Morris Knolls

Coach: Rob Moore, 26th season

Last year: 14-11

Returnees: Sr. Rob Gantert, Sr. Luke Fetherman, Sr. Billy Sobieski, Jr. Keith Fitzsimmons, So. Adam Goldstein, So. Nick Tecchio.

Newcomers: Michael Decognilo, Kevin Doyle, Aaron Oyola, Wes Vnenchak.

Outlook: The Golden Eagles want to improve their tournament results, and qualify for the postseason as a team.

Pope John

Coach: Brian St. John, 11th season

Last year: 21-10

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Vinny Cataldo, Sr. Caden Niziol, Sr. Brennan McCabe, Jr. Jack Jarosiewicz, Jr. Luke Jarosiewicz.

Outlook: The Lions hope to challenge for the NJAC-American title again.

NJAC-National

Mount Olive

Coach: Farsheed Taschayyodi, fifth season

Last year: 21-13

Returnees: Sr. Tyler Bienus, Jr. Joseph Carpini.

Newcomers: Jr. Michael Soriano, Jr. Tyler Muscolino, Jr. Talon Muscolino, Jr. Tanner Perez.

Outlook: Bienus should lead Mount Olive to more success.

Roxbury

Coach: David Monaco, seventh season

Last year: 14-4

Returnees: Sr. Jake Morgan, Sr. Sean Finnan, Sr. Mike Temple.

Outlook: The veteran Gaels hope to qualify for the NJSIAA Tournament as a team.

NJAC-United

Delbarton

Coach: Sean Flanagan, 16th season

Last year: 15-2, NJAC Tournament champion

Returnees: Sr. J.M. Dziadzio, Sr. Jack Lobosco, Sr. Russell Francis, Jr. Matt Lu, Jr. Will Kramer, Jr. Jake Kurtzman, So. Grady Gore.

Outlook: Even with Tyler Lee off to Berkeley, Delbarton remains experienced and competitive.

Mendham

Coach: Shira Brown, fifth season

Last year: 15-7

Returnees: Jr. Liam Brandt, Jr. Michael Pschar, Jr. Anders Farley, Jr. Seth Harris.

Outlook: Veteran juniors lead the Minutemen.

NJAC-Freedom

Hackettstown

Coach: Mike Andrusin, 13th season

Last year: 9-15, 3-5 NJAC-Freedom

Returnees: Sr. Matt Armstrong, Jr. Greg O'Melia, Jr. Matt Adam.

Newcomers: Jr. Liam Parr, So. Rocco Vetro, So. Keegan Ciborski.

Outlook: The Tigers expect to rebound this spring.

High Point

Coach: Bill Percey, fifth season

Last year: 23-1, NJAC-Freedom champion

Returnees: Sr. Brendan Percey, Sr. Ty Woods, Sr. Jayden Drew, Sr. Luke Anderson, Sr. Carson Citro, Sr. Parker Okeson, Sr. Andrew Carlson, Sr. Katie Healey, Jr. Thomas Krawec, Jr. Jacob Dippel, Jr. Aiden Coyle, So. Jacob Woods, So. Connor Hemmer.

Newcomers: Jr. John Elko.

Outlook: Keep an eye on the Wildcats' sophomores.

Jefferson

Coach: Jeremy Thide, first season

Last year: 13-12

Returnees: So. Lucas Studnick.

Newcomers: Sr. Nicolas Brindisi, So. Zachary Geise.

Outlook: The young Falcons are looking to the future.

Vernon

Coach: Joe Byrne, eighth season

Last year: 1-17

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Nick Decker, Jr. Jake Chromcik, Jr. Colin Pegley.

Newcomers: Sr. Bryce Clark, Sr. Brady Hendricks, Sr. Drew Shawgo.

Outlook: The Vikings expect to improve.

Wallkill Valley

Coach: Bob Walsh, second season

Last year: 12-11

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Dante Torres, Jr. Kevin Stencel, Jr. Matt Carr, Jr. Joey Mendez.

Newcomers: Patrick Garafano.

Outlook: The Rangers hope to win the K-Golf, NJAC and NJSIAA Tournaments.

NJAC-Colonial

Lenape Valley

Coach: Mark Smith, first season

Last year: 3-11

Returnees: Jr. Kieran Marone, Jr. Ben MacMillan.

Outlook: Smith takes over a competitive Patriots squad from Bill McNeir, the coach for a decade.

Newton

Coach: Bryan Bitondo, third season

Last year: 8-13

Returnees: Sr. C.J. Nicholas, Sr. Cooper Armstrong, Sr. Bruno Groth, Jr. Andrew Nieminski, So. Tommy Phillips, So. Nick Kurilko, So. Caden Armstrong.

Outlook: The young Braves want to improve.

North Warren

Coach: Chas Tillou, ninth season

Last year: 1-18

Returnees: Sr. Mason Forbes, Sr. Olaf Alverson, Sr. Dylan Considine, So. Owen McLaughlin, So. Jocelyn Considine.

Newcomers: Sr. Luke Stefankiewicz, Jr. Robert Pignotti, Jr. Riley Cowell, Fr. Jack Wenner.

Outlook: North Warren hopes to compete for the NJAC-Colonial title.

NJAC-Independence

Morris Tech

Coach: Tim Gordon, 18th season

Last year: 11-5, 7-1 NJAC-Independence

Returnees: Sr. Brandon Kratzel, Sr. Michael Kratzel, Sr. Matt Leinfuss, Sr. Cam Purrington, Jr. Andrew Dolce.

Newcomers: Jr. Brayden Uglione, So. Jake Danish, Fr. T.J. Wangchuk.

Outlook: Morris Tech is relying on experience.

Parsippany

Coach: Mike Mueller, 15th season

Last year: 1-10

Returnees: Sr. Shane Ahn, Sr. Ronin Wani, Jr. Thomas Colantoni, So. Xavier Ward.

Outlook: With a smaller roster, Parsippany hopes to improve.

Pequannock

Coach: Greg Slaff, 15th season

Last year: 13-5, NJAC-Independence champion

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Ethan Karaty, Sr. Aidan Lindgren, So. Derek Dzepiel, So. Max Diee, So. Sef Bajraktarevic.

Newcomers: So. Ryan Hayzler, So. Braydon Van Lenten.

Outlook: Veteran Pequannock hopes to defend its NJAC-Independence title.

NJAC-Liberty

Kinnelon

Coach: Jim Soules, 11th season

Last year: 14-4; NJSIAA North 1, Group 1 champion; second, Group 1

Returnees: Sr. Scott Sanczyk, Jr. Alex Csigo.

Newcomers: Sr. Evan Relovsky, Jr. Sebastian Lee.

Outlook: Sanczyk leads an inexperienced squad.

Madison

Coach: Matt Millichap, 19th season

Last year: 14-2, NJAC-Liberty champion; North 2, Group 2 champion

Returnees: Sr. Nathan Tallinder, Sr. Thomas Biedermann, Sr. Cole Eckhard, Sr. Thomas Luciano, Jr. Alex Patel, So. Teo Bengtsson, So. Blake Steele.

Newcomers: Sr. Quinn Regan.

Outlook: The Dodgers need less experienced golfers to play a larger role this spring.

Morristown Beard

Coach: Michael Leo, sixth season

Last year: 15-12

Returnees: Sr. Tommy Cotter.

Newcomers: So. Alex Levy.

Outlook: Despite graduating seven of its top eight golfers, Morristown Beard wants to compete for the NJSIAA Non-Public B title.

