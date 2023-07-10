2024 mock draft and listener questions: Purple Daily on Draft

As we move toward the 2023 season, the Minnesota Vikings have a lot of question marks with their roster. How those questions play out will determine the 2024 NFL draft for the Vikings.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid released his first mock draft of the 2024 cycle and has the Vikings selecting Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson at 21st overall. That would mark the first time since 2005 that the Vikings would take an edge rusher in the first round. Would that be a good selection for the Vikings? The guys discuss.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Along with that, the guys answer listener questions including about Thor Nystrom and Tyler Forness’ draft crush of 2022 Malik Willis.

Join us every Monday afternoon on the Purple Daily YouTube channel.

Related

Best Vikings player to wear every jersey number Kirk Cousins is a tier-four quarterback? CBS Sports thinks so NFC North buy or sell: Purple Access Ranking all 32 starting QBs: Where does Kirk Cousins rank? 2024 mock draft has Vikings finally going edge rusher

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire