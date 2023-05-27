2024 Mock Draft: Cardinals, Bucs, Raiders, Packers look for new franchise quarterbacks

May and June mark the “slow” part of the NFL year (don’t tell that to DeAndre Hopkins’ agent), which means that teams are now engaging in some summer scouting in between all the minicamp preparation and whatnot. This means, of course, that teams are already putting the work in on prospects for the 2024 NFL draft.

We’re doing the same at Touchdown Wire, and based on projected team needs and our own initial tape work, we thought it would be interesting to start up the inevitable 2024 mock drafts! In this case, the order of teams is set by Pro Football Focus’ Mock Draft Simulator, and we go from there.

And in this mock, we have four teams looking for new franchise quarterbacks in the first round. The Arizona Cardinals, who have the first two picks overall, are starting the process of moving on from Kyler Murray, which may or may not be an actual thing by the end of the upcoming season… but it could be. We also have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looking to accentuate a quarterback room that currently consists of Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, and John Wolford, which kinda speaks for itself.

Also, the Las Vegas Raiders may well be tired of the Jimmy Garoppolo Experience after one year of it, and the Green Bay Packers may be in a situation where the Jordan Love succession plan didn’t go quite as everybody hoped.

So, here’s one version of how the first round of the 2024 NFL draft might go.

1. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

2. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans): Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

4. Indianapolis Colts: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

(John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)

5. Washington Commanders: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

6. Green Bay Packers: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

8. Tennessee Titans: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

(Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch)

9. Los Angeles Rams: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

(Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports)

10. Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers): Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

11. Chicago Bears: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

12. New England Patriots: Kalen King, CB, Penn State

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

13. Atlanta Falcons: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

14. New York Giants: Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

15. Denver Broncos: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

16. Seattle Seahawks: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

(Syndication: USA TODAY)

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

(Syndication: HawkCentral)

19. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns): Jer'Zhan Newton, DI, Illinois

20. New Orleans Saints: J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

21. Miami Dolphins: Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State

(Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

22. Baltimore Ravens: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

23. Los Angeles Chargers: Maason Smith, EDGE, LSU

24. Dallas Cowboys: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

25. Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets): Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

(Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

26. Detroit Lions: Javon Bullard. CB, Georgia

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

27. Jacksonville Jaguars: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

28. Buffalo Bills: Leonard Taylor, DI, Miami

29. Philadelphia Eagles: Calen Bullock, S, USC

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

30. San Francisco 49ers: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Tyler Davis, DI, Clemson

