2024 Mock Draft: Cardinals, Bucs, Raiders, Packers look for new franchise quarterbacks
May and June mark the “slow” part of the NFL year (don’t tell that to DeAndre Hopkins’ agent), which means that teams are now engaging in some summer scouting in between all the minicamp preparation and whatnot. This means, of course, that teams are already putting the work in on prospects for the 2024 NFL draft.
We’re doing the same at Touchdown Wire, and based on projected team needs and our own initial tape work, we thought it would be interesting to start up the inevitable 2024 mock drafts! In this case, the order of teams is set by Pro Football Focus’ Mock Draft Simulator, and we go from there.
And in this mock, we have four teams looking for new franchise quarterbacks in the first round. The Arizona Cardinals, who have the first two picks overall, are starting the process of moving on from Kyler Murray, which may or may not be an actual thing by the end of the upcoming season… but it could be. We also have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looking to accentuate a quarterback room that currently consists of Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, and John Wolford, which kinda speaks for itself.
Also, the Las Vegas Raiders may well be tired of the Jimmy Garoppolo Experience after one year of it, and the Green Bay Packers may be in a situation where the Jordan Love succession plan didn’t go quite as everybody hoped.
So, here’s one version of how the first round of the 2024 NFL draft might go.
1. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
2. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans): Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
4. Indianapolis Colts: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
5. Washington Commanders: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
6. Green Bay Packers: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
7. Las Vegas Raiders: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
8. Tennessee Titans: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
9. Los Angeles Rams: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
10. Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers): Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
11. Chicago Bears: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
12. New England Patriots: Kalen King, CB, Penn State
13. Atlanta Falcons: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
14. New York Giants: Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
15. Denver Broncos: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
16. Seattle Seahawks: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
18. Minnesota Vikings: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
19. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns): Jer'Zhan Newton, DI, Illinois
20. New Orleans Saints: J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
21. Miami Dolphins: Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
22. Baltimore Ravens: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
23. Los Angeles Chargers: Maason Smith, EDGE, LSU
24. Dallas Cowboys: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
25. Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets): Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
26. Detroit Lions: Javon Bullard. CB, Georgia
27. Jacksonville Jaguars: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
28. Buffalo Bills: Leonard Taylor, DI, Miami
29. Philadelphia Eagles: Calen Bullock, S, USC
30. San Francisco 49ers: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
31. Cincinnati Bengals: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Tyler Davis, DI, Clemson