2024 MLB All-Star Game: Your votes are ‘wanted’ to send Braves players to Texas

Voting is now open for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game and your votes are wanted to send Braves players to the midsummer classic.

The Atlanta Braves launched their ASG campaign this week to get their players to Arlington, Texas.

To get the word out about voting, the Braves created Western-theme posters for the players eligible in the first round of voting.

The fan ballot includes Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Adam Duvall, Michael Harris II, Jarred Kelenic, Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna, Austin Riley. Pitchers are selected via a ballot from the players and commissioner’s office.

The posters for the position players feature a characteristic for each player’s skills. Atlanta will give away them away at its games on June 18 and June 19 against the Detroit Tigers.

How does voting work? You can head to Braves.com/vote to submit your ballot for the first round of voting until June 27.

The second round of voting will be open from June 30 through July 3 to determine the All-Star Game starters.

The All-Star Game rosters will be announced on July 7.

