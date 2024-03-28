2024 MLB offseason grades: Ranking top-10 teams based on additions ahead of Opening Day

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) strikes out in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.

The MLB regular season starts today for most teams, marking the end of the offseason. While this winter started off incredibly slow, with very few big-name players signing contracts in the fall, February and March brought forth much more action as we ended the offseason without a single notable free agent unsigned.

As the season begins though, the question of how well each team actually did in the offseason lingers. With moves made so sporadically throughout the last several months, many fans are curious where certain players landed and how each move affected their team.

Here are the top-ten teams from the 2024 offseason and their grades.

MLB Opening Day games postponed: Phillies vs. Braves, Mets-Brewers called off due to weather

10) New York Mets

Notable Additions: J.D. Martinez, Ji-Man Choi, Jake Diekman, Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, Adrian Houser, Harrison Bader

Grade: B-

This class won't win the Mets the tough NL East, but it is a step in the right direction for this club. The Mets have been so used to taking enormous swings that don't work out, but seeing them take a chance on several high-upside players instead is refreshing and could pay off dividends.

9) San Francisco Giants

Notable Additions: Jung Hoo Lee, Jorge Soler, Matt Chapman, Blake Snell, Robbie Ray

Grade: B-

With the addition of Snell, the Giants now have arguably the best 1-2 punch atop any rotation in MLB. Unfortunately, being in the same division as the Dodgers means the Giants needed to do much more than just add Snell in order to contend in the NL West. Their offense still has many holes and it's likely that this team's ceiling is just a wild card berth.

8) Cincinnati Reds

Notable Additions: Frankie Montas, Brent Suter, Buck Farmer, Jeimer Candelario, Emilio Pagan

Grade: B

The Reds did not just roll over this offseason after barely missing the playoffs a season ago. They spent over $100 million in free agency this winter, and it's seemingly paid off. With the NL Central up for grabs, the Reds have put themselves in great position to snag a division title. The Reds have arguably the most complete pitching staff of any team in the division.

7) Atlanta Braves

Notable Additions: Chris Sale, Adam Duvall, Jarred Kelenic

Grade: B+

Although the Braves did not make any game-changing moves, they made arguably the highest-upside move of the offseason by trading for left-hander Chris Sale. Sure, Sale has suffered several serious injuries and health is a major concern, but if that move works out the Braves could be in even better shape than the Los Angeles Dodgers. The return of Adam Duvall is also a nice touch.

6) Houston Astros

Notable Additions: Josh Hader, Victor Caratini

Grade: B+

The Astros did not have an overwhelming offseason but managed to do three key things: 1. They extended Jose Altuve, making him an Astro for life, 2. they improved in the bullpen, and 3. they replaced Martin Maldonado. For a team that has reached the ALCS in seven straight seasons, not much needs to be improved, but the Astros managed to do everything on their to-do list without compromising much at all.

5) Seattle Mariners

Notable Additions: Gregory Santos, Jorge Polanco, Mitch Haniger, Luke Raley, Mitch Garver

Grade: A-

This team did not need to improve in the starting pitching department and even thinned out some sketchy contracts by shipping Robbie Ray to the Giants. They did improve on offense though with the additions of Raley, Haniger, and Garver. Bullpen additions like Santos and Ryne Stanek will also be a massive boost.

4) Arizona Diamondbacks

Notable Additions: Randal Grichuk, Joc Pederson, Eduardo Rodriguez, Eugenio Suarez, Jordan Montgomery

Grade: A

Although this is a much-improved team from where they were a year ago adding Grichuk, Suarez, and Pederson as well as re-signing Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to round out their offense, while adding Rodriguez to complete their starting rotation, the Diamondbacks are unfortunately in a position where they will be behind the Los Angeles Dodgers throughout the regular season. The Diamondbacks clearly have the talent to make a deep postseason run, but it's hard to argue that they are actually better than teams like the Phillies, Braves, or Dodgers even after this quietly incredible offseason.

3) New York Yankees

Notable Additions: Jon Berti, Caleb Ferguson, Juan Soto, Trent Grisham, Marcus Stroman, Alex Verdugo

Grade: A

The biggest trade of the offseason was undoubtedly the Juan Soto trade and the Yankees pulled that off at the start of the offseason. Outside of that move, the Yankees also shored up their outfield depth by adding Alex Verdugo. They stuck to their guns and didn't overspend on Blake Snell, instead opting for the much cheaper Marcus Stroman. They even added some bullpen help in Caleb Ferguson.

2) Baltimore Orioles

Notable Additions: Corbin Burnes, Craig Kimbrel

Grade: A

Anytime a team can land a genuine Cy Young candidate without giving up any of their best prospects, that is an absolute win. The Orioles didn't need to do much this offseason given their incredible pool of prospects yet still managed to improve in both the bullpen and starting rotation.

1) Los Angeles Dodgers

Notable Additions: Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Teoscar Hernandez, James Paxton

Grade: A+

If a team lands each of the top two free agents in a single offseason, they had the best offseason of anyone. However, the Dodgers weren't done with just Ohtani and Yamamoto. No, they also landed former All-Star Teoscar Hernandez to solidify their outfield alongside solid starting pitching options in James Paxton and Tyler Glasnow. Oh, they also managed to retain bullpen pieces like Blake Treinen, Joe Kelly, and Ryan Brasier.

MLB News: Baltimore Orioles' new owner David Rubenstein approved by MLB

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB offseason grades: Ranking top-10 teams based on winter additions