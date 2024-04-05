Advertisement

What are the 2024 Minnesota Twins player walk-up songs?

<div>The Minnesota Twins celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in Game Two to win the Wild Card Series at Target Field on October 04, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.</div> <strong>(Adam Bettcher / Getty Images)</strong>
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new Minnesota Twins’ season is here, and they had the 2024 home opener at Target Field on Thursday.

They didn’t get the result they wanted in a 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. But a new season means new walk-up music. Whether it’s the starting pitcher taking the mound, relievers coming out of the bullpen or hitters walking up to the plate.

Twins’ players revealed their walk-up music for the 2024 season before the home opener. Here is what each player chose:

  • Jorge Alcala – Rave no Escurinho a Mao na Parede by Davizin, Mc Topre

  • Byron Buxton – Return of the Mack by Marc Morrison

  • Willi Castro – Que No Remix by El Alfa, Chocoleyrol & TATARA REMIX by Lomiiel

  • Carlos Correa – Monaco by Bad Bunny

  • Daniel Duarte – El Corrido Del Fulano by Perdidos de Sinaloa

  • Kyle Farmer – God’s Country by Blake Shelton

  • Kody Funderburk – Thunderstruck by AC/DC

  • Jay Jackson – I Be by Key Glock

  • Griffin Jax – X Gon’ Give it to Ya by DMX

  • Ryan Jeffers – Ms. Poli Sci by Paul Russell & Khary

  • Edouard Julen – Reseaux by Niksa & Armed and Dangerous by Juice WRLD

  • Max Kepler – Nikes on my feet by Mac Miller

  • Alex Kirilloff – Armies by KB

  • Pablo Lopez – Tu me quemas by Chino y Nacho

  • Manuel Margot – Estare by Tercer Cielo

  • Austin Martin – Thank God by Travis Scott

  • Baliey Ober – For Those About to Rock by AC/DC

  • Steven Okert – Kings of Summer by Ayokay, Quinn XCII

  • Chris Paddack – Square Dance by Eminem

  • Joe Ryan – Fire on the Mountain by Grateful Dead

  • Cole Sands – Sandstorm by Darude

  • Carlos Santana – Di Di Di by Braulio Fogon

  • Brock Stewart – Man in the Box by Alice in Chains

  • Christian Vazquez – Bonita by Daddy Yankee

  • Louie Varland – Kickstart My Heart by Motley Crew

  • Matt Wallner – White Horse by Chris Stapleton

Quite the variety among Twins’ players, and we get a sense for what type of music they listen to, and what gets them ready for big moments.