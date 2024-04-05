What are the 2024 Minnesota Twins player walk-up songs?

The Minnesota Twins celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in Game Two to win the Wild Card Series at Target Field on October 04, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Adam Bettcher / Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new Minnesota Twins’ season is here, and they had the 2024 home opener at Target Field on Thursday.

They didn’t get the result they wanted in a 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. But a new season means new walk-up music. Whether it’s the starting pitcher taking the mound, relievers coming out of the bullpen or hitters walking up to the plate.

Twins’ players revealed their walk-up music for the 2024 season before the home opener. Here is what each player chose:

Quite the variety among Twins’ players, and we get a sense for what type of music they listen to, and what gets them ready for big moments.