What are the 2024 Minnesota Twins player walk-up songs?
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new Minnesota Twins’ season is here, and they had the 2024 home opener at Target Field on Thursday.
They didn’t get the result they wanted in a 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. But a new season means new walk-up music. Whether it’s the starting pitcher taking the mound, relievers coming out of the bullpen or hitters walking up to the plate.
Twins’ players revealed their walk-up music for the 2024 season before the home opener. Here is what each player chose:
Jorge Alcala – Rave no Escurinho a Mao na Parede by Davizin, Mc Topre
Byron Buxton – Return of the Mack by Marc Morrison
Willi Castro – Que No Remix by El Alfa, Chocoleyrol & TATARA REMIX by Lomiiel
Carlos Correa – Monaco by Bad Bunny
Daniel Duarte – El Corrido Del Fulano by Perdidos de Sinaloa
Kyle Farmer – God’s Country by Blake Shelton
Kody Funderburk – Thunderstruck by AC/DC
Jay Jackson – I Be by Key Glock
Griffin Jax – X Gon’ Give it to Ya by DMX
Ryan Jeffers – Ms. Poli Sci by Paul Russell & Khary
Edouard Julen – Reseaux by Niksa & Armed and Dangerous by Juice WRLD
Max Kepler – Nikes on my feet by Mac Miller
Alex Kirilloff – Armies by KB
Pablo Lopez – Tu me quemas by Chino y Nacho
Manuel Margot – Estare by Tercer Cielo
Austin Martin – Thank God by Travis Scott
Baliey Ober – For Those About to Rock by AC/DC
Steven Okert – Kings of Summer by Ayokay, Quinn XCII
Chris Paddack – Square Dance by Eminem
Joe Ryan – Fire on the Mountain by Grateful Dead
Cole Sands – Sandstorm by Darude
Carlos Santana – Di Di Di by Braulio Fogon
Brock Stewart – Man in the Box by Alice in Chains
Christian Vazquez – Bonita by Daddy Yankee
Louie Varland – Kickstart My Heart by Motley Crew
Matt Wallner – White Horse by Chris Stapleton
Quite the variety among Twins’ players, and we get a sense for what type of music they listen to, and what gets them ready for big moments.