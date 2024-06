2024 Minnesota baseball state tournament pairings and results

Jun. 9—THURSDAY, JUNE 13

(At Joe Faber Field, St. Cloud)

Quarterfinals

Heritage Christian Academy vs. No. 2 Parkers Prairie, 10:30 a.m.

Sacred Heart (19-3) vs. No. 3 Lyle/Austin Pacelli (22-2), 1 p.m.

Lac qui Parle Valley vs. No. 1 Cherry, 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 New York Mills vs. No. 4 Springfield, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

(At Joe Faber Field, St. Cloud)

Semifinals

Heritage Christian Academy/Parkers Prairie winner vs. Sacred Heart/Lyle/Austin Pacelli winner, 11 a.m.

Lac qui Parle Valley/Cherry winner vs. New York Mills/Springfield winner, 1:30 p.m.

Third place

Semifinal losers, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation

(At Bob Cross Field, Sauk Rapids)

Heritage Christian Academy/Parkers Prairie loser vs. Sacred Heart/Lyle/Austin Pacelli loser, 10 a.m.

Lac qui Parle Valley/Cherry loser vs. New York Mills/Springfield loser, 12:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Consolation semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 17

(At Target Field, Minneapolis)

Championship

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

(At Dick Putz Field, St. Cloud)

Quarterfinals

Blake vs. No. 2 Rockford, 10 a.m.

Le Sueur-Henderson vs. No. 3 Perham, 12:30 p.m.

Montevideo vs. No. 1 Esko, 3 p.m.

No. 5 Zumbrota-Mazeppa (17-7) vs. No. 4 Foley (21-4), 5:30p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

(At Dick Putz Field, St. Cloud)

Semifinals

Blake/Rockford winner vs. Le Sueur-Henderson/Perham winner, 11 a.m.

Montevideo/Esko winner vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa /Foley winner, 1:30 p.m.

Third place

Semifinal losers, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation

(At St. Cloud Orthopedics Field)

Blake/Rockford loser vs. Le Sueur-Henderson/Perham loser, 11 a.m.

Montevideo/Esko loser vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa /Foley loser, 12:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Consolation semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 17

(At Target Field, Minneapolis)

Championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

(At Chaska Athletic Park)

Quarterfinals

Grand Rapids vs. No. 2 Mankato East, 10 a.m.

Northfield vs. No. 3 Mahtomedi, 12:30 p.m.

St. Thomas Academy vs. No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret's, 3 p.m.

No. 5 Little Falls vs. No. 4 Totino-Grace, 5:30p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

(At Chaska Athletic Park)

Semifinals

Grand Rapids/Mankato East winner vs. Northfield/Mahtomedi winner, 12:30 p.m.

St. Thomas Academy/Benilde-St. Margaret's winner vs. Little Falls/Totino-Grace winner, 2:30 p.m.

Third place

Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.

Consolation

(At Mini Met, Jordan)

Grand Rapids/Mankato East loser vs. Northfield/Mahtomedi loser, 12 p.m.

St. Thomas Academy/Benilde-St. Margaret's loser vs. Little Falls/Totino-Grace loser, 2:30 p.m.

Fifth place

Consolation semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 17

(At Target Field, Minneapolis)

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

(At CHS Field, St. Paul)

Quarterfinals

Forest Lake vs. No. 2 Farmington, 10 a.m.

Eastview vs. No. 3 East Ridge, 1 p.m.

St. Cloud Crush vs. No. 1 Wayzata, 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 Mounds View vs. No. 4 Minnetonka, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

(At CHS Field, St. Paul)

Semifinals

Forest Lake/Farmington winner vs. Eastview/East Ridge winner, 12 p.m.

St. Cloud Crush/Wayzata winner vs. Mounds View/Minnetonka winner, 2:30 p.m.

Third place

Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.

Consolation

(At Palm Field, St. Anthony)

Forest Lake/Farmington loser vs. Eastview/East Ridge loser, 9 a.m.

St. Cloud Crush/Wayzata loser vs. Mounds View/Minnetonka loser, 11:30 a.m.

Fifth place

Consolation semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 17

(At Target Field, Minneapolis)

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.