2024 Midland DL commits to Michigan State football as PWO

Michigan State has picked up another commitment in their 2024 recruiting class, earning the commitment of Mason Nickel.

Nickel is an instate product, coming from Midland, attending Midland Dow High School. He is a 6-foot-2, 255 pound defensive lineman. Nickel had a plethora of D2 offers from schools inside the state of Michigan, plus several walk on opportunities.

I am forever grateful for my family, friends and coaches for making me into the man that I am today. I’m excited for the next chapter in my life! With that being said, I am 100% committed to Michigan State University!@Coach_Smith @DLCoachLegi @CoachLail @ChadWilt @MJPete14 pic.twitter.com/Crrmo1f7JZ — Mason Nickel (@MasonNickel2) February 6, 2024

