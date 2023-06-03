2024 Michigan football target sets commitment date

Michigan football is still working diligently on the recruiting trail, but now the attention turns to Ann Arbor as official visits begin in earnest for 2024 prospects.

The Wolverines are hosting a bevy of recruits this weekend, but one visitor who’s coming to campus next weekend will be making his decision not too long after.

2024 Chattanooga (Tenn.) Brainerd four-star athlete Boo Carter was in the state of Michigan on Thursday, partaking in the SMSB showcase in Detroit. Attached at the hip with current commit Jacob Oden, Carter was certainly hearing more and more about what the maize and blue could do for him.

Carter is set to return to Ann Arbor on June 9 for an official visit, and he’ll shut things down just a week later. Carter announced that he will be announcing his commitment on June 17 in New York City, deciding between Michigan, Tennessee, Ohio State, Oregon, and Colorado.

At the moment, Tennessee has the 247Sports Crystal Ball lead for Carter’s services, with two predictions at a ‘six’ confidence level indicating he’ll end up in Knoxville.

Steve Clinkscale, the Michigan defensive pass game coordinator and co-defensive coordinator, is the primary recruiter for Carter. Michigan is recruiting Carter to play on the defensive side of the ball.

Carter is listed as a four-star prospect via the 247Sports Composite, at No. 240 overall, the 20th-best athlete, and third-best player in the Volunteer State.

