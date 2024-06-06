2024 New Mexico Bowl date announced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2024 Isleta New Mexico Bowl officially has a date and time. Historically, the bowl has been played during the opening week of bowl season, but this year it has been moved to late December. The new date and time will kickoff at 12:15 p.m. MT on Saturday, December 28 on ESPN.

“It is great to once again be able to showcase our beautiful state and city to our guests and a national television audience on a Saturday afternoon during the holiday season,” said Executive Director Jeff Siembieda. “We’re excited, for the first time, to play post-Christmas. This will be a tremendous opportunity for local fans to enjoy the pageantry of the 19th annual Isleta New Mexico Bowl and at the same time it will give fans from the participating teams plenty of time to travel to Albuquerque.”

The December 28th kickoff is the latest in New Mexico Bowl history.

