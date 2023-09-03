The 2024 Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain Is a Luxury Battle Wagon for Rough Roads

Mercedes-Benz

There's something wonderfully incongruous about off-road-ready wagons, especially luxurious ones. At first glance, they look like normal family wagons, the sorts of cars that shuttle kids off to private school in the morning, but they're capable of tackling off-road trails that would challenge most crossovers. The 2024 Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain is the newest addition to the segment and it packs all of the luxuries of the standard E-Class into a rugged battle-wagon body.

Based on the new generation of E-Class wagon, the 2024 All-Terrain looks mostly familiar. Where it differentiates itself from the normal wagon is its taller ride height, dark gray fender flares, and unique bumpers. The standard wagon was already good looking but the All-Terrain might look even better, as there's a tongue-in-cheek playfulness about a luxury wagon with off-road chops.

Like the previous-generation Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, this new one is coming to the United States market. However, it will be the only E-Class wagon to be offered 'Stateside, as the normal wagon will remain east of the Atlantic.

When the E-Class All-Terrain hits U.S. dealerships sometime in 2024, it will only be offered in one model variant—the E450. That means it will pack a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine, paired with a mild-hybrid system, that combines to make 375 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic is the only transmission option and 4Matic all-wheel drive is standard. Mercedes claims 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds, which is of course on pavement. It would be interesting to see how quick it is on dirt.

Speaking of dirt driving, the E-Class All-Terrain gets air suspension as standard (it's optional on the sedan) that maintains its ground clearance regardless of vehicle load. However, it lowers by 0.6-inches at 75 mph its comfort mode, for better aerodynamics and high-speed agility. The standard wheels are 18-inchs but there are 19-inch and 20-inch wheel options as well.

Inside the E-Class All-Terrain, you'll find essentially the same luxurious cabin as in the sedan, with the same new MBUX infotainment system. There is one new addition, though, and it's the off-road screen, which pops up when you switch to the car's "Off-Road" setting, and it provides a 360-degree view of the car's surroundings, as well as a transparent hood function, which helps the driver avoid dangerously large rocks or obstacles that may damage its pretty face.

Practicality is essentially the same as in the normal E-Class wagon, with 21.7 cubic-feet of cargo space with the rear seats up and 64.6 cubic-feet with the rear seats folded down. Rear passengers get almost an inch more legroom and elbow room than in the sedan and the rear seats split 40:20:40.

Mercedes hasn't listed the price for the E-Class All-Terrain just yet but expect it to be a bit more expensive than the outgoing model's $72,400. I'm not exactly sure who the target customer is for a luxurious, off-road battle wagon but whoever they are I bet we'd be friends.

