2024 Memorial Tournament prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

adam schupak
·2 min read

Scottie Scheffler’s bank account swelled by another $4 million on Sunday with his fifth victory of the season.

The world No. 1 closed in 74 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, for a one-stroke victory at the Memorial. Scheffler’s season earnings climbed to $24 million and change, which is more than double the winnings of Xander Schauffele, the No. 2 player on the money list.

Runner-up Collin Morikawa and Ben An became the ninth and 10th players this season to cross $5 million in earnings.

Here’s a closer look at how much each player who made the cut in the 73-man field earned from a purse of $20 million.

Prize money payouts

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Scottie Scheffler

-8

$4,000,000

2

Collin Morikawa

-7

$2,200,000

3

Adam Hadwin

-4

$1,400,000

4

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

-3

$1,000,000

T5

Matt Fitzpatrick

-2

$766,667

T5

Ludvig Aberg

-2

$766,667

T5

Sepp Straka

-2

$766,667

T8

Hideki Matsuyama

-1

$579,000

T8

Sungjae Im

-1

$579,000

T8

Tony Finau

-1

$579,000

T8

Xander Schauffele

-1

$579,000

T12

Victor Perez

E

$430,333

T12

Sahith Theegala

E

$430,333

T12

Nick Dunlap

E

$430,333

T15

Billy Horschel

2

$329,000

T15

Sam Burns

2

$329,000

T15

Si Woo Kim

2

$329,000

T15

Viktor Hovland

2

$329,000

T15

Rory McIlroy

2

$329,000

T20

Corey Conners

3

$259,500

T20

Tommy Fleetwood

3

$259,500

T22

Alex Noren

4

$200,200

T22

Byeong Hun An

4

$200,200

T22

J.T. Poston

4

$200,200

T22

Max Homa

4

$200,200

T22

Akshay Bhatia

4

$200,200

T27

Emiliano Grillo

5

$143,500

T27

Adam Svensson

5

$143,500

T27

Nick Taylor

5

$143,500

T27

Davis Thompson

5

$143,500

T27

Russell Henley

5

$143,500

T27

Seamus Power

5

$143,500

T33

Justin Thomas

6

$106,500

T33

Taylor Pendrith

6

$106,500

T33

Matt Kuchar

6

$106,500

T33

Peter Malnati

6

$106,500

T33

Jason Day

6

$106,500

T33

Brian Harman

6

$106,500

T39

Austin Eckroat

7

$88,000

T39

Denny McCarthy

7

$88,000

T41

Thomas Detry

8

$80,000

T41

Will Zalatoris

8

$80,000

T43

Tom Kim

9

$72,000

T43

Keegan Bradley

9

$72,000

T45

Tom Hoge

10

$60,500

T45

Lee Hodges

10

$60,500

T45

Andrew Putnam

10

$60,500

T45

Eric Cole

10

$60,500

49

Shane Lowry

12

$54,000

T50

Cameron Young

13

$51,500

T50

Cam Davis

13

$51,500

52

Jackson Koivun (a)

18

$0

 

