2024 Memorial Tournament prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player
Scottie Scheffler’s bank account swelled by another $4 million on Sunday with his fifth victory of the season.
The world No. 1 closed in 74 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, for a one-stroke victory at the Memorial. Scheffler’s season earnings climbed to $24 million and change, which is more than double the winnings of Xander Schauffele, the No. 2 player on the money list.
Runner-up Collin Morikawa and Ben An became the ninth and 10th players this season to cross $5 million in earnings.
Here’s a closer look at how much each player who made the cut in the 73-man field earned from a purse of $20 million.
Prize money payouts
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Scottie Scheffler
-8
$4,000,000
2
Collin Morikawa
-7
$2,200,000
3
Adam Hadwin
-4
$1,400,000
4
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
-3
$1,000,000
T5
Matt Fitzpatrick
-2
$766,667
T5
Ludvig Aberg
-2
$766,667
T5
Sepp Straka
-2
$766,667
T8
Hideki Matsuyama
-1
$579,000
T8
Sungjae Im
-1
$579,000
T8
Tony Finau
-1
$579,000
T8
Xander Schauffele
-1
$579,000
T12
Victor Perez
E
$430,333
T12
Sahith Theegala
E
$430,333
T12
Nick Dunlap
E
$430,333
T15
Billy Horschel
2
$329,000
T15
Sam Burns
2
$329,000
T15
Si Woo Kim
2
$329,000
T15
Viktor Hovland
2
$329,000
T15
Rory McIlroy
2
$329,000
T20
Corey Conners
3
$259,500
T20
Tommy Fleetwood
3
$259,500
T22
Alex Noren
4
$200,200
T22
Byeong Hun An
4
$200,200
T22
J.T. Poston
4
$200,200
T22
Max Homa
4
$200,200
T22
Akshay Bhatia
4
$200,200
T27
Emiliano Grillo
5
$143,500
T27
Adam Svensson
5
$143,500
T27
Nick Taylor
5
$143,500
T27
Davis Thompson
5
$143,500
T27
Russell Henley
5
$143,500
T27
Seamus Power
5
$143,500
T33
Justin Thomas
6
$106,500
T33
Taylor Pendrith
6
$106,500
T33
Matt Kuchar
6
$106,500
T33
Peter Malnati
6
$106,500
T33
Jason Day
6
$106,500
T33
Brian Harman
6
$106,500
T39
Austin Eckroat
7
$88,000
T39
Denny McCarthy
7
$88,000
T41
Thomas Detry
8
$80,000
T41
Will Zalatoris
8
$80,000
T43
Tom Kim
9
$72,000
T43
Keegan Bradley
9
$72,000
T45
Tom Hoge
10
$60,500
T45
Lee Hodges
10
$60,500
T45
Andrew Putnam
10
$60,500
T45
Eric Cole
10
$60,500
49
Shane Lowry
12
$54,000
T50
Cameron Young
13
$51,500
T50
Cam Davis
13
$51,500
52
Jackson Koivun (a)
18
$0