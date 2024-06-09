2024 Memorial Tournament prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

Scottie Scheffler’s bank account swelled by another $4 million on Sunday with his fifth victory of the season.

The world No. 1 closed in 74 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, for a one-stroke victory at the Memorial. Scheffler’s season earnings climbed to $24 million and change, which is more than double the winnings of Xander Schauffele, the No. 2 player on the money list.

Runner-up Collin Morikawa and Ben An became the ninth and 10th players this season to cross $5 million in earnings.

Here’s a closer look at how much each player who made the cut in the 73-man field earned from a purse of $20 million.

Prize money payouts

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Scottie Scheffler -8 $4,000,000 2 Collin Morikawa -7 $2,200,000 3 Adam Hadwin -4 $1,400,000 4 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -3 $1,000,000 T5 Matt Fitzpatrick -2 $766,667 T5 Ludvig Aberg -2 $766,667 T5 Sepp Straka -2 $766,667 T8 Hideki Matsuyama -1 $579,000 T8 Sungjae Im -1 $579,000 T8 Tony Finau -1 $579,000 T8 Xander Schauffele -1 $579,000 T12 Victor Perez E $430,333 T12 Sahith Theegala E $430,333 T12 Nick Dunlap E $430,333 T15 Billy Horschel 2 $329,000 T15 Sam Burns 2 $329,000 T15 Si Woo Kim 2 $329,000 T15 Viktor Hovland 2 $329,000 T15 Rory McIlroy 2 $329,000 T20 Corey Conners 3 $259,500 T20 Tommy Fleetwood 3 $259,500 T22 Alex Noren 4 $200,200 T22 Byeong Hun An 4 $200,200 T22 J.T. Poston 4 $200,200 T22 Max Homa 4 $200,200 T22 Akshay Bhatia 4 $200,200 T27 Emiliano Grillo 5 $143,500 T27 Adam Svensson 5 $143,500 T27 Nick Taylor 5 $143,500 T27 Davis Thompson 5 $143,500 T27 Russell Henley 5 $143,500 T27 Seamus Power 5 $143,500 T33 Justin Thomas 6 $106,500 T33 Taylor Pendrith 6 $106,500 T33 Matt Kuchar 6 $106,500 T33 Peter Malnati 6 $106,500 T33 Jason Day 6 $106,500 T33 Brian Harman 6 $106,500 T39 Austin Eckroat 7 $88,000 T39 Denny McCarthy 7 $88,000 T41 Thomas Detry 8 $80,000 T41 Will Zalatoris 8 $80,000 T43 Tom Kim 9 $72,000 T43 Keegan Bradley 9 $72,000 T45 Tom Hoge 10 $60,500 T45 Lee Hodges 10 $60,500 T45 Andrew Putnam 10 $60,500 T45 Eric Cole 10 $60,500 49 Shane Lowry 12 $54,000 T50 Cameron Young 13 $51,500 T50 Cam Davis 13 $51,500 52 Jackson Koivun (a) 18 $0

