What’s new at the 2024 Memorial Tournament? Check out changes to the fan experience

In most ways, this week’s Memorial Tournament will feel familiar as always. Muirfield Village Golf Club likely will get hit by a thunderstorm Wednesday (though Thursday through Sunday look good), the 14th hole will be party central and spectators will attempt to traverse the rolling terrain without spilling a drop of their favorite malted beverage.

But in one big way, the 49th Memorial will look drastically different. For the better part of three decades fans could show up early and spread out across the 220 acres of manicured golf course to watch the pros play the front and back nine simultaneously. The previous field of 120 forced the PGA Tour to send players off No. 1 and No. 10 in threesomes to make sure everyone finished before dark. In other words, there were golfers everywhere you looked.

Not anymore.

Pros at Memorial Tournament all will tee off No. 1 in twosomes

Fans who arrive early and set their lawn chairs up on No. 10 through 18 may wonder where the players went. The back nine will be relatively barren for a couple of hours in the morning before the first group off No. 1 makes the turn. And instead of seeing three players in each group, the fans will only see two, because the smaller field (from 120 down to 73) allows it.

Logistically, the smaller field should lessen the impact of weather delays. Fewer players means an easier time getting the round finished after any rain and lightning pass through.

The change in sending all players off No. 1 also means more fans gathering around fewer holes, and concession stands will be more crowded. On the plus side, the atmosphere should make Thursday and Friday feel more like Saturday and Sunday as fans race across nine holes instead of 18 to find the players making the most birdies.

A few other changes fans should be aware of:

2023 Memorial Tournament

Rickie Fowler tees off on the 16th hole during third round of the 2023 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. (Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch)

No. 16 at Muirfield is more – and less – of a watering hole

After players voiced their displeasure − again − with the 16th hole last year, tournament host Jack Nicklaus changed the par 3 by moving the tee to the players’ right, which brings the greenside pond less into play. He also replaced a right greenside bunker with a slope of grass.

Fans will notice a new drinking establishment adjacent to the 16th green. The Simply Spiked Lounge features a variety of drinks. Also new at No. 16 is “The Hill on No. 16,” a seating area with Adirondack chairs available to watch players continue to shake their head at a hole they have never liked.

Pose at Memorial with your favorite PGA Tour player

If you can’t meet your favorite pro in person, at least you can pose with him by walking into an interactive screen at a new kiosk located in the Champions Pavilion and Golden Bear Club. Just don’t try asking for an autograph because, “pssst,” they’re not really there.

Folds of Honor Friday to honor military, first responders

Fans are encouraged to wear red, white and blue clothing Friday as a display of unity with the families of fallen or disable military members and first responders. Also, the Patriot Parachute Team will execute a flag jump onto the 18th green as the national anthem is played immediately following the conclusion of the play.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek