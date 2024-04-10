2024 Masters Tournament | Wednesday Updates
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Wednesday at the Masters Tournament marks the continuation of three more traditions.
The morning begins with the final day of practice rounds as participants prepare for possible inclement weather on Thursday with much nicer conditions expected for Friday.
“Based off what kind of weather we’re going to get and where the conditions are right now, it’ll be interesting to see what the final scoring will be, but don’t get yourself too far out of the tournament come Thursday and Friday just because of the weather,” said Jason Day, making his 13th Masters appearance.
It’s important to get off to a good start, so — I’ve heard a lot of the thunderstorms are mid-morning. We’ll see.”
At 11 a.m. Augusta National Golf Club and Masters Tournament Chairman Fred Ridley addresses the media during his annual news conference.
At noon, the Par 3 Contest begins, held annually on the Wednesday before the Masters Tournament begins. Live streaming starts at 2 p.m. at masters.com with the live television broadcast an hour later on ESPN.
For groupings and starting times for the first two rounds of the Masters Tournament, click here. Gates open to ticketed patrons each day at 8 a.m., weather permitting.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
