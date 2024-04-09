2024 Masters Tournament | Tuesday Updates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A day after a partial solar eclipse had everyone at Augusta National Golf Club staring at the sun, the stars come out on Tuesday.

The day’s schedule features a full slate of the world’s top golfers meeting with the media in the interview room, including five-time champion Tiger Woods, defending champion Jon Rahm and 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler.

“This tournament has meant so much to me and my family,” Woods said after playing the first nine on Tuesday with 1992 champion Fred Couples and . “I always want to keep playing in this. I love preparing, I love competing. I love that feeling when everything is on fire with a chance to win.”

“If everything falls into place, I think I can get one more.”

A sixth green jacket would tie Woods with Jack Nicklaus for most in Masters history.

Players were greeted with cloudy, cool and misty conditions as they continued preparation on both the main course and Tournament Practice Area.

Raindrops are seen on a Masters umbrella during practice round 2 prior to the start of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Golf Club)

“You just say wow,” said Peter Malnati, making his Masters debut. “I think the highlight, when you hit your tee shot on 11 and you’re walking to it, you get to the top of the hill, and you can see 11 green, the entire hole of 12, the azaleas hidden back toward 13 tee, the bend in the fairway on 13, so that spot from the top of the hill on 11, it’s truly — for a golfer and someone who’s dreamed of playing at the highest level, that was — I had high expectations for it, and it exceeded them.”

Masters champion Tiger Woods of the United States putts on the No. 1 green during practice round 2 prior to the start of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Golf Club)

Tuesday night sees the annual Champions Dinner during which the defending champion hosts former champions with a menu of his choice. This year, Rahm elected steak and fish.

Also released on Tuesday were groupings and starting times for rounds one and two on Thursday and Friday. For the full list of tee times, click here.

Gates open to ticketed patrons at 8 a.m. each day during Tournament week, weather permitting.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

