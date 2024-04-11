2024 Masters Tournament | Thursday Updates

UPDATE – The first round will begin at 10:30 a.m. off the No. 1 tee. The Honorary Starters Ceremony will begin at 10:10 a.m. Patron gates will open at 9:30 a.m.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The weather is already affecting the opening round of the 88th Masters Tournament. The opening of patron gates and parking lots is delayed until further notice, and the round will start no earlier than 9 a.m. due to inclement weather in the Augusta area, according to a news release from the Masters Tournament early Thursday morning.

A Weather Warning sign on display on the No. 13 green leaders board during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 7, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Golf Club)

“The weather around here is kind of interesting this time of year,” said Augusta resident Luke List, playing in his third Masters Tournament. “It looks like we’re going to have a nasty one overnight and the morning. Not much we can do about it. It’s kind of just see how much it dumps and how it will change. Everybody’s in the same boat as far as, we’ve done all this preparation, but it will probably play different (Thursday), so I think that that’s kind of the unique thing about golf is we’re all on a level playing field when we get started.”

The morning storms are expected to give way to gusty winds throughout the late morning and early afternoon. After the delay, another Masters tradition will continue when the Tournament begins with the honorary starters: Six-time champion Jack Nicklaus, three-time champion Gary Player and two-time champion Tom Watson.

Masters champion and honorary starter Gary Player of South Africa, Masters champion and honorary starter Jack Nicklaus and Masters champion and honorary starter Tom Watson of the United States wait to play a stroke on the No. 1 hole during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Golf Club)

“It’s always a nice experience to open up the Masters, and Gary and I have had the privilege of doing that for a few years,” Nicklaus said after hitting his shot to begin the 85th Masters Tournament. “It’s fun.”

“I’ve had the privilege of having a great friend and a man that I admire so much in Jack Nicklaus, the greatest gentleman that ever played golf, without a question,” Player said.

