2024 Masters Tournament | Sunday Updates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s Championship Sunday at the 88th Masters Tournament.

2022 champion Scottie Scheffler (-7) enters Sunday’s final round with a one-shot lead over two-time major champion Collin Morikawa. There are eight players within five shots of the lead.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler of the United States celebrates putting for an eagle on the No. 13 hole during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 13, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Golf Club)

“I try to feed off the energy from the crowd a little bit,” Scheffler said. “It’s nice walking onto these tee boxes and getting a nice ovation. I think No. 12 is one of those for me (Saturday). I double 10 and bogey 11, and then we were walking up that tee on 12 and everybody kind of stands up behind the tee and starts cheering me on. It’s a really nice feeling to have the crowd behind you. I try to embrace that as much as possible out there.”

One behind Scheffler entering Sunday’s final round is Morikawa (-6), trying to win his first green jacket in his fifth Masters appearance.

“(Sunday), anything could happen,” Morikawa said. “There’s still a lot of guys right beneath us. We don’t know what conditions are going to be like. The greens are getting firmer than I’ve ever seen out here. So it’s going to play a lot different from kind of what we’ve seen the first two rounds.

You know, at the end of the day, I know where my head is at. I know what I need to focus on, and I know what needs to be done if I want to close it off (Sunday).”

Collin Morikawa of the United States plays a stroke from the No. 8 tee as a gallery of patrons look on during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 13, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Golf Club)

Two shots off of the lead sits Max Homa (-5), seeking his first major championship.

“I came here with the gratitude and appreciation that I get to do it,” Homa said. “I’m happy I get to do it (Sunday). I’m going to remind myself I’m a dog and I’m ready for this moment.”

Max Homa of the United States greets his caddie Joe Greiner on the No. 13 green during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 13, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Golf Club)

Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg (-4), making his Masters debut, will try to become the first to win at Augusta in their first try since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.

“I’m okay thinking about it,” Aberg said. “Obviously I’m a competitor and I want to win tournaments. I feel very fortunate to be in this position and to be here playing golf.

Yes, I don’t think you should shy away from it. I don’t think you should try to push it away. I try to embrace it, and I try to be okay with all that comes with it, I guess.”

Ludvig Aberg of Sweden plays a stroke from the No. 1 fairway during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 13, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Golf Club)

The largest 54 hole deficit overcome to win the Masters was eight, done by the late Jack Burke, Jr. in 1956.

