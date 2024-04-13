2024 Masters Tournament | Saturday Updates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s moving day at the Masters.

Traditionally, Saturday has earned that moniker as the remaining players that made the cut seek to put themselves into position to compete for a green jacket on Sunday.

“All I’m trying to do is really enjoy it,” said Ludvig Aberg of Sweden (-2), who enters the weekend four shots off of the lead. “It’s my first time here at Augusta National. It’s a privilege to be here and play this event, and that’s what I’m trying to do for the rest of the week.”

Ludvig Aberg of Sweden plays a stroke from a bunker on the No. 18 hole during the continuation of the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Golf Club)

He will be chasing a trio at the top of the leaderboard: 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler, 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and Max Homa, who is ranked No. 11 in the Official World Golf Ranking and is seeking his first major championship.

Max Homa of the United States on the No. 2 green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Golf Club)

“It will be different (Saturday) than at a (PGA Tour) event,” Homa said. “I don’t know if you guys have seen ‘Hoosiers,’ but the whole same size is 18 of them, and I’m just going to try to do my best.”

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States on the No. 5 green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Golf Club)

“Playing great golf,” DeChambeau said. “Golf swing is in an awesome place. Putting is in a great place. Chipping is in a great place. Just have to be smart around this place and give myself an opportunity come the back nine on Sunday.”

“Definitely feeling pretty good with the results from (Friday) and excited to get some rest and get ready for (Saturday), Scheffler said.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler of the United States protects his eyes from the sand in the wind during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Golf Club)

Five-time champion Tiger Woods (+1) enters the weekend seven shots behind the leaders after setting a Masters Tournament record Friday with his 24th consecutive made cut.

“It means I have a chance going into the weekend,” Woods said. “I’m here. I have a chance to win the golf tournament. Lance and I really did some good fighting (Friday), and we’ve got a chance.”

Masters champion Tiger Woods of the United States reacts after finishing on the No. 18 green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Golf Club)

For third round starting times and pairings, click here.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

