2024 Masters Tournament: Predictions and odds for all LIV Golfers at Augusta National

Apr 10, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia laugh at the no. 1 tee during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Network

Ten months ago, the PGA Tour announced a surprising merger in June 2023 that would inch it closer to and LIV Golf. However, as we approach the first major tournament of 2024, The Masters, it appears that the top players from both tours still see each other as separate entities, which raises many questions about their future together.

Last year, 18 LIV golfers participated in The Masters, and now 13 LIV golfers will join the field of 89 this year at Augusta National.

As part of the LIV roster at this year's Masters, you'll find Jon Rahm, the 2023 champion. After being spotted wearing a black letterman's jacket with the LIV logo, Rahm joined the Saudi-funded tour in December 2023. The negotiations resulted in a deal estimated to be worth $500 million, more than the PGA Tour's total $460 million purse in 2023.

Here are the predictions on which LIV Golfer could come out on top in the 2024 Masters.

LIV Golf power rankings: Ranking LIV golfers based on their 2024 Masters odds

2024 Masters Tournament LIV Golfers predictions

The Telegraph: I will go with Brooks Koepka

Tom Cary writes: "Scheffler is the clear favorite. But in the interests of variety, I will go with Koepka. Stone-cold killer in majors, has finished T-2, T-7, T-2 in his last three (non-injury-affected) Masters. And will still be hurting from last year."

CBS Sports: Jon Rahm ranked second to win

Kyle Porter writes: "It always seemed obvious that he was going to win at Augusta National, but plenty of golfers have seemed like obvious winners at Augusta National and not gone on to win. Now, Rahm can play freely at a place where he has five top nine finishes in his last six starts and nothing worse than a T27 over the course of his career. He almost certainly has Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal's two green jackets circled as numbers he would love to match or even surpass."

The Augusta Chronicle: Dustin Johnson is best dark horse pick

Tyler Palmateer writes: "Dustin Johnson at +4000 is tough to beat. Johnson won the 2020 Masters, held in November due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yes, he tied for No. 48 last year. But Johnson has five top 10 Masters finishes since 2015, including three inside the top four. Johnson won at LIV Golf’s Las Vegas Invitational earlier this season and placed fifth at Mayakoba."

Action Network: Bryson DeChambeau

Joshua Perry writes: "There isn't a ton of value in rehashing guys I've bet throughout the year with numbers that are long gone, but one play I like right now is Bryson DeChambeau at +3500 to win outright. He's had a lot to say about Augusta in the past, and the results haven't backed up his comments. This year, we're getting a more under-the-radar DeChambeau. The form has been good on LIV Golf as he's basically been a lock to top 10 every week. He has the length and the putting to play well here, so hopefully he's learned from his mistakes in the past."

LIV Golfers at The 2024 Masters

Jon Rahm

Bryson DeChambeau

Sergio Garcia

Tyrrell Hatton

Dustin Johnson

Brooks Koepka

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Joaquin Niemann

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Cameron Smith

Bubba Watson

2024 Masters Tournament LIV Golfers odds

Odds as of Wednesday, according to BetMGM.

1. Jon Rahm (+1200)

2. Brooks Koepka (+2000)

3. Joaquín Niemann (+2800)

4. Bryson DeChambeau (+3300)

T-5. Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith (+4000)

T-7. Tyrell Hatton, Patrick Reed (+6600)

9. Sergio García (+10000)

T-10. Adrian Meronk, Phil Mickelson (+20000)

12. Bubba Watson (+25000)

13. Charl Schwartzel (+35000)

2024 Masters Tournament schedule and how to watch

The Masters begins Thursday, April 11 and run through Sunday, April 14.

Round 1: Thursday, April 11

Starting at 8:30 a.m. ET

TV coverage: 3:00-7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Masters.com (simulcast), CBSSports.com (desktop and mobile), CBS Sports App (desktop and mobile), ESPN+, Paramount+

How to watch: Catch Masters action with an ESPN+ subscription

Round 2: Friday, April 12

Starting at 8:30 a.m. ET

TV coverage: 3:00-7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Masters.com (simulcast), CBSSports.com (desktop and mobile), CBS Sports App (desktop and mobile), ESPN+, Paramount+

Round 3: Saturday, April 13

Starting at 10:00 a.m. ET

TV coverage: 3:00-7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Streaming: CBSSports.com (simulcast), Paramount+ (simulcast), CBS Sports app (simulcast)

Round 4: Sunday, April 14

Starting at 10:00 a.m. ET

TV coverage: 2:00-7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Streaming: CBSSports.com (simulcast), Paramount+ (simulcast), CBS Sports app (simulcast)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Masters 2024: Predictions and odds for LIV Golfers at Augusta National