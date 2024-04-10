2024 Masters Tournament odds: Top sleeper picks for Augusta National this week

For decades, the best golfers in the world have traveled to Augusta National Golf Club for the Masters Tournament. It's the biggest golf event of the year and brings prestige to the winner as the iconic green jacket and trophy make for a highlight victory in any golfer's career. Many of the greatest golfers of all time have multiple Masters wins, including Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Sam Snead, and Arnold Palmer.

But some Masters winners found some magic in Augusta to take a surprise win. Hideki Matsuyama won in 2021 at 60-1 odds. Per Sports Odds History, winners from 2007 through 2009 were all longer than 100-1 for victory: Zach Johnson (2007, 125-1), Trevor Immelman (2008, 150-1), and Angel Cabrera (2009, 125-1) all donned green jackets after a stunning run to victory.

Will we see another surprise winner in 2024? Here's the top long shot bets for this weekend's Masters and their current odds for victory per BetMGM.

2024 Masters Tournament: Sleeper picks roundup

Golfweek: Nick Dunlap (+25000)

Adam Thompson says: "Dunlap is just 20, he just turned pro, and first-time Masters golfers don’t win it (Fuzzy Zoeller was the last to do it, in 1979). But Dunlap is different. He was top-ranked junior golfer in the Class of 2022, and the top-ranked amateur golfer in the world after he won the American Express Championship in January to become the first amateur to win a PGA event in 33 years (Phil Mickelson)."

The Augusta Chronicle: Dustin Johnson (+4800)

Tyler Palmateer writes: "Dustin Johnson is tough to beat. Johnson won the 2020 Masters, held in November due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yes, he tied for No. 48 last year. But Johnson has five top 10 Masters finishes since 2015, including three inside the top four. Johnson won at LIV Golf’s Las Vegas Invitational earlier this season and placed fifth at Mayakoba."

Sean Zak, Golf.com: Corey Conners (+6600)

Zak says: "No one has played better golf while flying completely under the radar for the past 12 months. No one. Henley is ranked 15th by DataGolf, but was never really in the running for a Ryder Cup pick last fall. He’s really never been in the running for a bunch of victories, either. But it was just last year that he tied for fourth at Augusta."

Will Gray, Golf.com: Russell Henley (+6000)

Gray says: "The former Georgia Bulldog finished T4 here a year ago and has been known to heat up on the greens from time to time. Two top-5s in his last three starts show signs of promise."

Washington Post: Joaquín Niemann (+2800)

Matt Bonesteel says: "I think Niemann has one of the better shots out of all the LIV golfers because he comes in with white-hot form: three wins and four top-fives since November, with one of those victories in a full-field DP World Tour event. (LIV golfers can play on the European tour.) He’s also one of only two LIV golfers to average at least two strokes gained per round this season. (Rahm is the other; Dustin Johnson — No. 3 on that list — is well behind both at 1.54 strokes gained per round.) Niemann’s best finish at Augusta National is a tie for 16th last year, but he has made the cut each of the past three years."

2024 Masters Tournament odds

Scottie Scheffler is the heavy favorite for victory in Augusta, BetMGM golf odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Tuesday afternoon.

Scottie Scheffler (+400)

Rory McIlroy (+1100)

Jon Rahm (+1200)

Xander Schauffele (+1400)

Hideki Matsuyama (+1800)

Brooks Koepka (+2000)

Jordan Spieth (+2200)

Joaquin Niemann (+2800)

Ludvig Aberg (+2800)

Wyndham Clark (+3000)

Bryson DeChambeau (+3300)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300)

Viktor Hovland (+3300)

Patrick Cantlay (+3500)

Cameron Smith (+4000)

Dustin Johnson (+4000)

Justin Thomas (+4000)

Tony Finau (+4000)

Will Zalatoris (+4000)

Cameron Young (+4500)

Sahith Theegala (+4500)

Shane Lowry (+4500)

Tommy Fleetwood (+4500)

Collin Morikawa (+5000)

Max Homa (+5500)

Sam Burns (+5500)

Russell Henley (+6000)

Jason Day (+6600)

Tyrrell Hatton (+6600)

Brian Harman (+6600)

Corey Conners (+6600)

Min Woo Lee (+6600)

Patrick Reed (+6600)

Si Woo Kim (+8000)

Adam Scott (+9000)

Akshay Bhatia (+9000)

Denny McCarthy (+10000)

Sergio Garcia (+10000)

Sungjae Im (+10000)

Byeong Hun An (+12500)

Harris English (+12500)

Rickie Fowler (+12500)

Tom Kim (+12500)

Justin Rose (+15000)

Stephan Jaeger (+15000)

Tiger Woods (+15000)

Chris Kirk (+17500)

Keegan Bradley (+17500)

Kurt Kitayama (+17500)

Adam Hadwin (+20000)

Adrian Meronk (+20000)

Erik Van Rooyen (+20000)

Nick Taylor (+20000)

Nicolai Hojgaard (+20000)

Phil Mickelson (+20000)

Sepp Straka (+20000)

Taylor Moore (+20000)

Thorbjorn Olesen (+20000)

J.T. Poston (+22500)

Adam Schenk (+25000)

Austin Eckroat (+25000)

Bubba Watson (+25000)

Cameron Davis (+25000)

Emiliano Grillo (+25000)

Eric Cole (+25000)

Gary Woodland (+25000)

Matthieu Pavon (+25000)

Nick Dunlap (+25000)

Ryan Fox (+25000)

Jake Knapp (+30000)

Lucas Glover (+30000)

Luke List (+30000)

Charl Schwartzel (+35000)

Lee Hodges (+40000)

Peter Malnati (+40000)

Danny Willett (+50000)

Ryo Hisatsune (+50000)

Grayson Murray (+60000)

Camilo Villegas (+75000)

Christo Lamprecht (+75000)

Zach Johnson (+80000)

Jasper Stubbs (+100000)

Neal Shipley (+100000)

Santiago De La Fuente (+100000)

Stewart Hagestad (+100000)

Fred Couples (+150000)

Jose Maria Olazabal (+200000)

Mike Weir (+200000)

Vijay Singh (+200000)

