2024 Masters Tournament | Friday Updates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The 88th Masters Tournament resumes at 7:50 a.m. Friday morning after the first round was suspended due to darkness at 7:51 p.m. Thursday evening with 27 golfers still on the course.

Bryson DeChambeau (-7) held the overnight lead. After a two and a half hour weather delay before Thursday’s opening round, he went off in the fifth group of the day and shot 75 to take the clubhouse lead by a stroke after missing the cut here the last two years.

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

“It’s been extremely disappointing, especially with how well I love this golf course, love the Patrons, love the members, love the golf course conditions,” DeChambeau said of his recent performance at Augusta. “Everything about it, it’s something I’ve dreamed of always winning my entire life.”

One stroke behind DeChambeau is 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler, who shot a bogey-free 66 on Thursday. His wife Meredith is due with their first child in the very near future, possibly as early as this week.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a stroke from the No. 13 tee during the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Golf Club)

“People have asked us how our preparation is going for the baby,” Scheffler said. “I feel like, well, we are a little underprepared. The nursery is not quite ready and we’ve had some issues at our house the last few weeks. I think that’s the exciting part. I think we are definitely underprepared to be parents.

As far as her going into labor, I wouldn’t say I’m very concerned. We haven’t seen any of the early signs. But pregnancy is weird. It can happen at any time. Yeah, open lines of communication and she can get ahold of me if she needs to.

Yeah, I’m ready to go at a moment’s notice.”

Among those that will complete their opening round Friday morning are Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark, who was -5 through 15 holes making his Masters debut, and five-time champion Tiger Woods (-1) who completed Amen Corner and will play 23 holes on Friday.

Masters champion Tiger Woods of the United States plays a stroke from the No. 1 fairway during the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Golf Club)

“The wind was all over the place,” Woods said of Thursday. “It was one of the most tricky days that I’ve ever been a part of. It was hard to get a bead not only on what direction it was going, but the intensity, and it kept switching all over the place, and then you had to — the timing was affecting putts on the greens. It was a very difficult day.”

For live scoring and updated second round starting times, click here.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

