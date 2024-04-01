2024 Masters Survey: From Tiger Woods to Phil Mickelson to Bernhard Langer, who did players ask for a practice round and what did they learn about Augusta National?

Nick Price recalls joining up with 73-year-old Sam Snead - and being outdriven twice. Gary Woodland changed his strategy off the tee at Augusta National’s 18th thanks to a tip from fellow Kansas guy Tom Watson. Matt Kuchar always practices on Wednesday before the Par-3 Contest thanks to advice from Phil Mickelson, who alerted him to the different way the grass is cut each day.

From Mickelson to Tiger Woods to Bernhard Langer - yes, Bernie, of all the possible Green Jacket guys popped up most - winners of the Masters have been opening their notebooks and dishing from their years of experience during practice rounds to the next generation.

One of the cool things to note each year is which legends of the game get asked by rookies and amateur champs if they can join them for a practice round or sometimes simply fortuitously slip into a game. Here’s who some of the pros have called on to lend a hand in efforts to learn the famed Alister MacKenzie layout and some of the tips passed down along the way.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek