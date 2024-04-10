Masters weather update for opening round of 2024 golf tournament

Nasty weather is causing issues at Augusta National during Masters week.

A year after heavy rain and roaring gusts delayed play on Friday and Saturday and managed to upend a couple of pine tree, showers and storms have altered Thursday’s opening round of the 2024 Masters.

“Due to forecasted weather on Thursday, we have decided to delay all gate openings in the morning,” the tournament said in a Wednesday 6:30 p.m. update. “All Masters free parking will be closed until further notice while gate openings are delayed.”

The statement said that further updates for Thursday’s opening round will be shared no later than 5 a.m. via Masters.com and its social channels.

Rain is expected to fall in the Augusta area until at least the early afternoon Thursday, including wind gusts up to 45 mph. The Wednesday night statement from the Masters did not specify whether Thursday’s opening round would start on time, just that gates wouldn’t be open to patrons at their regular times.

Thursday is supposed to begin with the honorary starters — Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson — teeing off at 7:40 a.m. and the first group of the day starting their round at 8 a.m. Given the weather forecast, there’s certainly a chance of a delay. Once the weather clears, tournament organizers are expected to get creative in getting things back on schedule by Friday.

Fortunately for the patrons at Augusta and the fans watching from home this week, the forecast calls for sunshine on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Rain has now fell in 48 of the 88 Masters tournaments, and adverse weather has now impacted the past six tournaments at Augusta National. Before that, there were no delays for almost a decade.

Masters TV coverage this week

Thursday, Round 1: 3-7:30 pm (ESPN)

Friday, Round 2: 3-7:30 pm (ESPN)

Saturday, Round 3: 3-7 pm (CBS)

Sunday, Round 4: 2-7 pm (CBS)

Streaming at Masters.com starts mid- to late mornings daily