2024 Masters prize money payout: Largest purse, winner's share in history

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Masters champion will take home $3.6 million on Sunday evening, the largest first-place prize in tournament history.

The total purse is $20 million, up from $18 million a year ago when Jon Rahm won $3.24 million for securing his first green jacket.

Solo 11th or better will take home at least a half-million dollars.

Masters purse up to $20 million, $3.6 million of that to the champion pic.twitter.com/rslQx21AlA — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) April 13, 2024

The $20 million purse ties the Masters for the second highest on the PGA Tour so far this season, behind only the $25 million Players Championship, where $4.5 million went to winner Scottie Scheffler.

