2024 Masters: How to watch the final round live today, tee times, TV channels, schedule and more

Scottie Scheffler is currently in the lead at the 2024 Masters. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Golf fans, get ready, because today is the final round of the PGA Tour Masters Tournament. From Apr. 11-14, the biggest golf stars gathered on the green at Augusta National Golf Club, including the defending champ and his newly-donned green jacket, Jon Rahm, Rory Mcllroy, who is looking to get the first grand slam of his career, Scottie Scheffler (who currently leads the tournament) and Tiger Woods. Are you ready to follow all the action at Augusta National? Here’s how to watch the 2024 Masters, including tee times, the full TV schedule and more. Looking for live updates of The Masters? Yahoo Sports has you covered.

How to watch The Masters 2024:

Date(s): Apr. 11-14

Location: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

TV channel: ESPN, CBS

Streaming: ESPN+, Paramount+, Fubo

When is The Masters golf tournament?

The PGA Tour Masters Tournament is set to take place Apr. 11-14.

What time does The Masters start?

This Sunday, the 2024 Masters will tee off with Holes 4,5 and 6 starting at 10:15 a.m. Third Round coverage will air on CBS starting at 2 p.m. ET.

What channel is the 2024 Masters on?

For US viewers, the Masters tournament will air across a mix of ESPN and CBS. With select coverage streaming on ESPN+ and Paramount+. ESPN will air the first two rounds of the tournament on Thursday and Friday, and CBS will cover the third and final rounds this Saturday and Sunday.

Both ESPN+ and Paramount+ will have early coverage before the ESPN and CBS broadcasts all four days of the tournament, starting at 8:45 a.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10:15 a.m. this weekend. Masters coverage will also stream live on the 2024 Masters website, starting at 8:15 a.m. ET Thursday morning. So if you want to tune in before the televised first round begins on ESPN, that’s your best bet.

How to watch the Masters without cable:

(Paramount) Paramount+ Stream The Masters For streaming The Masters on both CBS and Paramount+, you'll need the Paramount+ with Showtime tier, available for $12. The subscription is ad-free and includes live access to your local CBS channel. In addition to sporting events like The Masters, March Madness, Premier League and Champions League games, Paramount+ offers a host of other hit shows, new and classic movies and live sporting events. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch the tournament this weekend and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days. Try free at Paramount+

(ESPN+) ESPN+ Stream select Masters coverage For ESPN+ subscribers, early Masters coverage will stream daily through the tournament. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $11 a month and grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including all UFC PPV prelims, select F1 races, other live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. $10.99/month at ESPN+

How to watch The Masters for free:

If you don't want to subscribe to a service that offers ESPN or CBS, coverage of The Masters will air free in Australia on the Channel 9 streaming platform 9Now. If you're based in the US, you can still access free Masters coverage with the help of a VPN. To learn more about VPNs, check out Endgadget's guide to the best VPNs.

(ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN Endgadget's pick for best streaming VPN ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into The Masters coverage totally free on 9Now, Channel 9's streaming platform, as opposed to paying for ESPN, ESPN+ and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for US coverage of the tournament. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location to Australia, and then tune into 9Now's live streaming coverage in full HD. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities. The service has servers in 94 countries including Australia, and it's easy to use with an app available on all major devices including iPhone, Android, Windows, Mac, Apple smart TVs and Amazon Fire streaming sticks. Plus, it's Engadget's top pick as the best VPN for streaming. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN for the very first time. $6.67+/month at ExpressVPN

2024 Masters broadcast schedule:

Sunday, Apr. 14:

Holes 4,5 and 6: 10:15 a.m. (ESPN+)

Featured Groups: 10:30 a.m. (ESPN+, Paramount+)

Amen Corner: 11:45 a.m. (ESPN+, Paramount+

Holes 15 and 16: 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Masters on CBS: 2-7 p.m. (CBS)

Who is playing in the 2024 Masters?

Jon Rahm will be defending his Green Jacket at this year’s tournament, alongside big golf names including World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka.

All times ET

9:15 am: Adam Hadwin, Vijay Singh

9:25 am: Jake Knapp, Grayson Murray

9:35 am: Neal Shipley (A), Tiger Woods

9:45 am: Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy

9:55 am: Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjørn Olesen

10:05 am: Erik van Rooyen, Eric Cole

10:15 am: José María Olazábal, Camilo Villegas

10:25 am: Russell Henley, Jason Day

10:35 am: Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee

10:45 am: Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston

11:05 am: Corey Conners, Brooks Koepka

11:15 am: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry

11:25 am: Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala

11:35 am: Akshay Bhatia, Harris English

11:45 am: Jon Rahm, Tony Finau

11:55 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Luke List

12:05 pm: Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler

12:25 pm: Danny Willett, Adam Scott

12:35 pm: Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton

12:45 pm: Rory McIlroy, Joaquín Niemann

12:55 pm: Matthieu Pavon, Sepp Straka

1:05 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed

1:15 pm: Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk

1:25 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

1:45 pm: Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood

1:55 pm: Ben An, Cameron Smith

2:05 pm: Cameron Davis, Nicolai Højgaard

2:15 pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

2:25 pm: Ludvig Aberg, Max Homa

2:35 pm: Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

Where is the 2024 Masters being played?

The Masters is always held in the same place: Augusta National Golf Club.

More ways to watch the 2024 Masters golf tournament:

(Peacock) Peacock Watch Golf Central Live From The Masters While Peacock and NBC may not be airing the 2024 Masters Tournament, the platform will have Golf Central Live From The Masters available for golf fans. The Program will offer 50+ hours of studio coverage of the event, with expert commentary from host Rich Lerner, analysts Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley and more. A $5.99/month ad-supported Peacock subscription lets you stream live sports and events airing on NBC and thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office and even recent theatrical releases. Or for $12 monthly, you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. $5.99/month at Peacock

