2024 Masters first round tee times, how to watch Thursday at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Augusta National Golf Club has once again opened its gates to some of the best players in the world for the 88th Masters Tournament, and on Tuesday morning the tee times for the first two rounds were announced.

LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm will begin his title defense at 10:30 a.m ET alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Nick Dunlap. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be joined by world No. 2 Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele in the following group at 10:42 a.m. ET. Tiger Woods will highlight the afternoon featured groups when he tees off at 1:24 p.m. ET with Jason Day and Max Homa.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of the 2024 Masters at Augusta National. All times Eastern.

Thursday tee times

Time Players 8 a.m. ET Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp 8:12 a.m. ET José María Olazábal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente (A) 8:24 a.m. ET Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger 8:36 a.m. ET Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht (A) 8:48 a.m. ET Gary Woodland, Thorbjørn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau 9 a.m. ET Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs (A) 9:12 a.m. ET Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox 9:24 a.m. ET Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English 9:36 a.m. ET Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau 9:48 a.m. ET Nick Taylor, Joaquín Niemann, Russell Henley 10:06 a.m. ET Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler 10:18 a.m. ET Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas 10:30 a.m. ET Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap 10:42 a.m. ET Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele 10:54 a.m. ET Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith 11:06 a.m. ET Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray 11:18 a.m. ET Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis 11:30 a.m. ET Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley (A) 11:42 a.m. ET Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo 11:54 a.m. ET Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad (A) 12:12 p.m. ET Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati 12:24 p.m. ET Akshay Bhatia, J. T. Poston, Shane Lowry 12:36 p.m. ET Bubba Watson, Nicolai Højgaard, Adam Schenk 12:48 p.m. ET Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama 1 p.m. ET Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton 1:12 p.m. ET Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young 1:24 p.m. ET Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa 1:36 p.m. ET Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim 1:48 p.m. ET Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala 2 p.m. ET Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

TV, streaming: Viewing options for Masters week

How to watch

Thursday, April 11

Live From the Masters: 8 a.m., Golf Channel

Honorary Starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson: 8:15 a.m.,

On the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m., app, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Featured holes, featured groups, Amen Corner: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m., app, Paramount+

Welcome to the Masters: 1-3 p.m., ESPN

First round: 2-8 p.m., SiriusXM

First round: 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN

Live From the Masters: 7:30 p.m., Golf Channel

First round replay: 8-11 p.m., ESPN

First round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek