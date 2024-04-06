2024 Masters: 10 things to know about the year's first golf major

Apr. 6—Pimento cheese or egg salad? Azaleas or dogwoods? Scottie Scheffler or Jon Rahm?

Those are some of the choices that golf fans will have to make next week as the 88th Masters Tournament gets underway.

Fortunately, there are no wrong answers as patrons debate food, fauna and the favorite to slip on the green jacket.

It's been an eventful year since Rahm won at Augusta National Golf Club. The popular Spaniard joined the upstart LIV Golf league in December, and the rift in men's professional golf still hasn't been settled.

The final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals take center stage this weekend, but practice rounds begin Monday and the tournament proper starts Thursday.

Here's 10 things to know as we head into Masters Week:

1) SCHEFFLER FAVORED: Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion, has been on a roll of late. He won back-to-back evens in March at Bay Hill and The Players Championship, and just missed out on a third consecutive win last week in Houston. That's a run similar to what Rahm did in 2023 before he donned the green jacket. Scheffler enters the Masters with the shortest odds since Tiger Woods was dominating the game.

2) WILL TIGER PLAY?: Speaking of Woods, the five-time champion hasn't played much in 2024. He withdrew from the Genesis Invitational in February and hasn't played competitively since. But at Augusta, Woods isn't taking a spot in the field. He will likely give it a go as he goes for his 24th consecutive made cut, which would be a Masters record.

3) LIV LATEST: This will be the second Masters since LIV began in 2022. A handful of LIV players will be in this year's field, including Joaquin Niemann from Chile. The former Junior Invitational at Sage Valley champ wasn't qualified but received a special invitation, along with Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen and Japan's Ryo Hisatsune. The Masters has a history of inviting international players who have excelled but were not otherwise qualified, and Niemann fit that bill with multiple victories around the globe in recent months.

4) COURSE CHANGE: No major changes were made in the past year, but the tee at the second hole at Augusta National was moved back 10 yards and to the golfer's left. That should make the fairway bunker come into play and make going for the green on the 585-yard hole in two slightly more difficult.

5) HOSPITALITY HOUSE: Map & Flag is the first Masters hospitality venue located off Augusta National's grounds. It's in National Hills Shopping Center across the club from Washington Road. It will serve premium food and beverages with a reported weekly cost of $17,000.

6) PATRON HUB: A new patron hub between the 8th and 18th holes is expected to be open. It will include concessions and bathrooms.

7) VERNE'S FINALE: Longtime CBS announcer Verne Lundquist will be calling the action at No. 16 for the final time. It will be his 40th and final Masters, and he's best known for his legendary calls of famous shots by Jack Nicklaus and Woods. CBS has broadcast the Masters since 1956, and the telecast continues to be the standard in golf with limited commercial interruptions.

8) FOOD TO GO: If you're craving sandwiches and snacks from the Masters but don't have a ticket, there is still hope. The Taste of the Masters comes in two different options. The Large Hosting Kit, which serves 12-14 people, is available for $179.95. The Classics Kit, which serves 4-6 people, is $99.95. To order the package, visit masters.com/tasteofthemasters.

9) NO LOCAL CONNECTION: Kevin Kisner's run of playing eight consecutive Masters comes to an end this year. The Aiken native didn't qualify this year and has spent time working as lead analyst for NBC Sports in three PGA Tour telecasts.

10) HOW TO WATCH: The Masters will still be televised on ESPN and CBS, and Golf Channel will have extensive programming, but you can unlock many more features by downloading the tournament app on your smart phone. Features include real-time scoring, a Masters Fantasy game, a watch party option and the ability to view every shot from your favorite player.