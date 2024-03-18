2024 March Madness odds for every tournament team after Selection Sunday bracket reveal

The 2024 March Madness bracket has been revealed. With the 68 competing teams announced, which one will win a national championship?

BetMGM has released its updated odds for the NCAA Division I men's basketball championship after the Selection Sunday bracket reveal on March 17. As of Sunday night, the UConn Huskies are favorites to win the title after winning it all last year.

Fellow No. 1 seeds Houston and Purdue follow in odds, but No. 2 Arizona is ahead of the final No. 1 seed, North Carolina as things currently stand.

Here's the full list of odds for all 68 teams participating in this year's NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

March Madness 2024 odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday night.

1. UConn (+450)

The Huskies, who won the national championship in dominating fashion last year, are the No.1 overall seed in the tournament and early favorites to take home another men's basketball title. UConn is looking to win its sixth national title and its fifth since the turn of the century.

T-2. Houston (+600)

Until falling to Iowa State in the Big 12 championship game, the Cougars were in position to take the No. 1 overall seed. Houston still captured a No. 1 seed after an excellent, 30-4 record on the season and will look to return to the championship for the first time since 1984 to secure their first-ever men's basketball title.

T-2. Purdue (+600)

The Boilermakers are a No. 1 seed for the second year in a row. Last year, Purdue fell to No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round of the tournament. They'll be looking to make a much deeper run in senior center Zach Edey's final season with the team.

4. Arizona (+1200)

Arizona looked to be in position to lock up a potential No. 1 seed in March Madness before losing to Oregon in the Pac-12 title game. After a 25-9 season, the Wildcats will have to settle for a No. 2 seed for a second season in a row. Like Purdue, they're looking to avoid a second straight first-round upset to a lower-seeded team.

5. North Carolina (+1300)

Like Houston, the Tar Heels locked up a spot as a No. 1 seed despite losing in their conference's title game. They're back in the tournament after missing a berth in a disappointing 2022-23 season that followed a national championship appearance in 2021-22. North Carolina is looking for its first title since 2016-17.

6. Tennessee (+1500)

T-7. Auburn (+1800)

T-7. Iowa State (+1800)

T-9. Kentucky (+2500)

T-9. Marquette (+2500)

T-10. Duke (+3000)

T-10. Creighton (+3000)

T-10. Illinois (+3000)

T-13. Alabama (+3500)

T-13. Baylor (+3500)

15. Kansas (+4000)

16. Florida (+5000)

17. Gonzaga (+6000)

T-18. St. Mary's (+6600)

T-18. BYU (+6600)

T-20. San Diego State (+8000)

T-20. Wisconsin (+8000)

T-22. Michigan State (+10000)

T-22. Texas (+10000)

T-22. FAU (+10000)

T-22. Texas Tech (+10000)

T-22. Mississippi State (+10000)

T-22. South Carolina (+10000)

T-28. New Mexico (+12500)

T-28. Utah State (+12500)

T-30. TCU (+15000)

T-30. Colorado (+15000)

T-30. Washington State (+15000)

T-30. Clemson (+15000)

T-30. Nevada (+15000)

T-30. Nebraska (+15000)

T-30. Dayton (+15000)

T-37. Texas A&M (+20000)

T-37. N.C. State (+20000)

T-37. Northwestern (+20000)

T-40. Oregon (+25000)

T-40. Virginia (+25000)

T-40. Boise State (+25000)

T-40. Colorado State (+25000)

T-40. Drake (+25000)

45. Grand Canyon (+30000)

46. James Madison (+35000)

T-47. McNeese (+50000)

T-47. Yale (+50000)

T-47. Duquesne (+50000)

T-47. UAB (+50000)

T-51. Samford (+100000)

T-51. Morehead State (+100000)

T-51. Oakland (+100000)

T-51. Charleston (+100000)

T-51. Vermont (+100000)

T-51. Akron (+100000)

T-51. Western Kentucky (+100000)

T-51. Long Beach State (+100000)

T-51. Grambling (+100000)

T-60. Longwood (+200000)

T-60. Stetson (+200000)

T-60. Wagner (+200000)

T-60. South Dakota State (+200000)

T-60. Colgate (+200000)

T-60. Montana State (+200000)

T-60. Howard (+200000)

T-60. Saint Peter's (+200000)

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. These are all of the streaming options to catch March Madness action on your devices.

