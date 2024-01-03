2024 LSU Draft Tracker: Every player who is heading off to the NFL

LSU wrapped up the 2023 season on a high note on Monday, overcoming a 14-point halftime deficit to beat the Wisconsin Badgers in the ReliaQuest Bowl to finish the season 10-3 and reach the double-digit win mark for the second time in two seasons under Brian Kelly.

With the season done and dusted, LSU players are beginning to make their intentions known as it pertains to the 2024 NFL draft. Underclassmen have until Jan. 15 to officially declare, but many have already done so.

Here, we’ll keep track of every former Tiger who is heading off to the NFL in 2024. We’ll update this post as more players declare.

QB Jayden Daniels

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, Daniels started the last two seasons at LSU after revitalizing his career as a transfer from Arizona State. He took a massive leap in 2023, leading the nation in total touchdowns and yards while setting an FBS record for passing efficiency. He’s projected as a top-10 pick and is ranked by many as a top-three quarterback in the draft.

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas had a breakout 2023 season, finishing with more than 1,000 yards and leading the nation with 17 receiving touchdowns despite splitting targets with a Biletnikoff runner-up in Malik Nabers. He’s projected as a first-round pick after a meteoric rise.

C Charles Turner

Turner is opting to enter the draft rather than return to LSU for a sixth season, and he’ll take quite a bit of experience with him as he made 27 starts in 40 total appearances over the course of five seasons in Baton Rouge.

DT Mekhi Wingo

A Freshman All-SEC selection at Missouri, Wingo took a major step after transferring to LSU in 2022, earning Second Team All-SEC and Third Team All-American honors. He entered 2023 with high expectations, and he played well but was limited to just eight games as he battled injuries in the middle of the year. He had 7.5 sacks in two years at LSU.

DT Jordan Jefferson

A transfer addition from West Virginia, Jefferson began the year as a rotational player but was elevated to a starting role after Wingo’s injury. He ultimately made six starts while appearing in every game, totaling seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

