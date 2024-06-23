2024 LIV Golf Nashville prize money payouts for each player and team

Tyrrell Hatton won’t have much to be cynical about this week.

The first-year LIV Golf player picked up his first victory in the Saudi-backed league at LIV Golf Nashville, finishing at 19 under and winning by six shots at The Grove. For his victory, Hatton will take home a $4 million winner’s check on the back of his strong finish last week at the U.S. Open.

Sam Horsfield placed second while U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, Lee Westwood and Jon Rahm tied for third.

Rahm and Hatton’s Legion XIII took home the team title and with it a $3 million prize.

With $20 million up for grabs, check out how much money each player and team earned at 2024 LIV Golf Nashville.

Individual prize money

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Tyrrell Hatton -19 $4,000,000 2 Sam Horsfield -13 $2,250,000 T3 Joaquín Niemann -12 $1,000,000 T3 Lee Westwood -12 $1,000,000 T3 Jon Rahm -12 $1,000,000 T3 Bryson DeChambeau -12 $1,000,000 T7 Sebastian Munoz -11 $562,500 T7 John Catlin -11 $562,500 T9 Paul Casey -10 $396,875 T9 Richard Bland -10 $396,875 T9 Cameron Smith -10 $396,875 T9 Carlos Ortiz -10 $396,875 13 Louis Oosthuizen -9 $340,000 T14 Pat Perez -8 $310,000 T14 Brendan Steele -8 $310,000 T16 Matthew Wolff -7 $277,500 T16 Harold Varner III -7 $277,500 T18 Sergio Garcia -6 $230,000 T18 Abraham Ancer -6 $230,000 T18 Anirban Lahiri -6 $230,000 T18 Marc Leishman -6 $230,000 T18 Kieran Vincent -6 $230,000 T18 Eugenio Chacarra -6 $230,000 T18 Jason Kokrak -6 $230,000 T25 Charl Schwartzel -5 $180,000 T25 Caleb Surratt -5 $180,000 T25 Ian Poulter -5 $180,000 T25 Henrik Stenson -5 $180,000 T25 Dean Burmester -5 $180,000 T25 Kevin Na -5 $180,000 T25 Scott Vincent -5 $180,000 T32 Patrick Reed -4 $155,000 T32 Thomas Pieters -4 $155,000 T32 Adrian Meronk -4 $155,000 T35 Cameron Tringale -3 $142,800 T35 Bubba Watson -3 $142,800 T35 Hudson Swafford -3 $142,800 T35 Branden Grace -3 $142,800 T35 Mito Pereira -3 $142,800 T40 Matt Jones -2 $134,000 T40 Phil Mickelson -2 $134,000 T42 Graeme McDowell -1 $127,750 T42 Brooks Koepka -1 $127,750 T42 Talor Gooch -1 $127,750 T42 Martin Kaymer -1 $127,750 T46 Anthony Kim E $124,000 T46 Jinichiro Kozuma E $124,000 48 Lucas Herbert 1 $120,000 49 Andy Ogletree 2 $60,000 50 Peter Uihlein 3 $60,000 T51 Kalle Samooja 4 $53,333 T51 Dustin Johnson 4 $53,333 T51 David Puig 4 $53,333 54 Danny Lee 5 $50,000

Team prize money

Position Team Score Earnings 1 Legion XIII -40 $3,000,000 2 Crushers GC -35 $1,500,000 3 Torque GC -34 $1500,000

