2024 LIV Golf Nashville prize money payouts for each player and team

cameron jourdan
·2 min read
1

Tyrrell Hatton won’t have much to be cynical about this week.

The first-year LIV Golf player picked up his first victory in the Saudi-backed league at LIV Golf Nashville, finishing at 19 under and winning by six shots at The Grove. For his victory, Hatton will take home a $4 million winner’s check on the back of his strong finish last week at the U.S. Open.

Sam Horsfield placed second while U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, Lee Westwood and Jon Rahm tied for third.

Rahm and Hatton’s Legion XIII took home the team title and with it a $3 million prize.

With $20 million up for grabs, check out how much money each player and team earned at 2024 LIV Golf Nashville.

Individual prize money

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Tyrrell Hatton

-19

$4,000,000

2

Sam Horsfield

-13

$2,250,000

T3

Joaquín Niemann

-12

$1,000,000

T3

Lee Westwood

-12

$1,000,000

T3

Jon Rahm

-12

$1,000,000

T3

Bryson DeChambeau

-12

$1,000,000

T7

Sebastian Munoz

-11

$562,500

T7

John Catlin

-11

$562,500

T9

Paul Casey

-10

$396,875

T9

Richard Bland

-10

$396,875

T9

Cameron Smith

-10

$396,875

T9

Carlos Ortiz

-10

$396,875

13

Louis Oosthuizen

-9

$340,000

T14

Pat Perez

-8

$310,000

T14

Brendan Steele

-8

$310,000

T16

Matthew Wolff

-7

$277,500

T16

Harold Varner III

-7

$277,500

T18

Sergio Garcia

-6

$230,000

T18

Abraham Ancer

-6

$230,000

T18

Anirban Lahiri

-6

$230,000

T18

Marc Leishman

-6

$230,000

T18

Kieran Vincent

-6

$230,000

T18

Eugenio Chacarra

-6

$230,000

T18

Jason Kokrak

-6

$230,000

T25

Charl Schwartzel

-5

$180,000

T25

Caleb Surratt

-5

$180,000

T25

Ian Poulter

-5

$180,000

T25

Henrik Stenson

-5

$180,000

T25

Dean Burmester

-5

$180,000

T25

Kevin Na

-5

$180,000

T25

Scott Vincent

-5

$180,000

T32

Patrick Reed

-4

$155,000

T32

Thomas Pieters

-4

$155,000

T32

Adrian Meronk

-4

$155,000

T35

Cameron Tringale

-3

$142,800

T35

Bubba Watson

-3

$142,800

T35

Hudson Swafford

-3

$142,800

T35

Branden Grace

-3

$142,800

T35

Mito Pereira

-3

$142,800

T40

Matt Jones

-2

$134,000

T40

Phil Mickelson

-2

$134,000

T42

Graeme McDowell

-1

$127,750

T42

Brooks Koepka

-1

$127,750

T42

Talor Gooch

-1

$127,750

T42

Martin Kaymer

-1

$127,750

T46

Anthony Kim

E

$124,000

T46

Jinichiro Kozuma

E

$124,000

48

Lucas Herbert

1

$120,000

49

Andy Ogletree

2

$60,000

50

Peter Uihlein

3

$60,000

T51

Kalle Samooja

4

$53,333

T51

Dustin Johnson

4

$53,333

T51

David Puig

4

$53,333

54

Danny Lee

5

$50,000

Team prize money

Position

Team

Score

Earnings

1

Legion XIII

-40

$3,000,000

2

Crushers GC

-35

$1,500,000

3

Torque GC

-34

$1500,000

 

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek