2024 LIV Golf Nashville prize money payouts for each player and team
Tyrrell Hatton won’t have much to be cynical about this week.
The first-year LIV Golf player picked up his first victory in the Saudi-backed league at LIV Golf Nashville, finishing at 19 under and winning by six shots at The Grove. For his victory, Hatton will take home a $4 million winner’s check on the back of his strong finish last week at the U.S. Open.
Sam Horsfield placed second while U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, Lee Westwood and Jon Rahm tied for third.
Rahm and Hatton’s Legion XIII took home the team title and with it a $3 million prize.
With $20 million up for grabs, check out how much money each player and team earned at 2024 LIV Golf Nashville.
Individual prize money
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Tyrrell Hatton
-19
$4,000,000
2
Sam Horsfield
-13
$2,250,000
T3
Joaquín Niemann
-12
$1,000,000
T3
Lee Westwood
-12
$1,000,000
T3
Jon Rahm
-12
$1,000,000
T3
Bryson DeChambeau
-12
$1,000,000
T7
Sebastian Munoz
-11
$562,500
T7
John Catlin
-11
$562,500
T9
Paul Casey
-10
$396,875
T9
Richard Bland
-10
$396,875
T9
Cameron Smith
-10
$396,875
T9
Carlos Ortiz
-10
$396,875
13
Louis Oosthuizen
-9
$340,000
T14
Pat Perez
-8
$310,000
T14
Brendan Steele
-8
$310,000
T16
Matthew Wolff
-7
$277,500
T16
Harold Varner III
-7
$277,500
T18
Sergio Garcia
-6
$230,000
T18
Abraham Ancer
-6
$230,000
T18
Anirban Lahiri
-6
$230,000
T18
Marc Leishman
-6
$230,000
T18
Kieran Vincent
-6
$230,000
T18
Eugenio Chacarra
-6
$230,000
T18
Jason Kokrak
-6
$230,000
T25
Charl Schwartzel
-5
$180,000
T25
Caleb Surratt
-5
$180,000
T25
Ian Poulter
-5
$180,000
T25
Henrik Stenson
-5
$180,000
T25
Dean Burmester
-5
$180,000
T25
Kevin Na
-5
$180,000
T25
Scott Vincent
-5
$180,000
T32
Patrick Reed
-4
$155,000
T32
Thomas Pieters
-4
$155,000
T32
Adrian Meronk
-4
$155,000
T35
Cameron Tringale
-3
$142,800
T35
Bubba Watson
-3
$142,800
T35
Hudson Swafford
-3
$142,800
T35
Branden Grace
-3
$142,800
T35
Mito Pereira
-3
$142,800
T40
Matt Jones
-2
$134,000
T40
Phil Mickelson
-2
$134,000
T42
Graeme McDowell
-1
$127,750
T42
Brooks Koepka
-1
$127,750
T42
Talor Gooch
-1
$127,750
T42
Martin Kaymer
-1
$127,750
T46
Anthony Kim
E
$124,000
T46
Jinichiro Kozuma
E
$124,000
48
Lucas Herbert
1
$120,000
49
Andy Ogletree
2
$60,000
50
Peter Uihlein
3
$60,000
T51
Kalle Samooja
4
$53,333
T51
Dustin Johnson
4
$53,333
T51
David Puig
4
$53,333
54
Danny Lee
5
$50,000
Team prize money
Position
Team
Score
Earnings
1
Legion XIII
-40
$3,000,000
2
Crushers GC
-35
$1,500,000
3
Torque GC
-34
$1500,000