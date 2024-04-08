Advertisement

2024 LIV Golf Miami prize money payouts for each player and team

Adam Woodard
·2 min read
It pays to play well in the LIV Golf League, just ask Dean Burmester.

The 34-year-old won for the first time on the Saudi-backed circuit on Sunday after a two-hole playoff against Sergio Garcia at Trump National Doral to claim the league’s fifth event of the 2024 season, LIV Golf Miami.

For his efforts, Burmester will take home the top prize of $4 million.

Check out how much money each player and team earned at 2024 LIV Golf Miami.

Individual prize money

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Dean Burmester

-11

$4,000,000

2

Sergio Garcia

-11

$2,250,000

3

Matthew Wolff

-10

$1,500,000

T4

Marc Leishman

-8

$833,333

T4

Jon Rahm

-8

$833,333

T4

Tyrrell Hatton

-8

$833,333

T7

Bryson DeChambeau

-7

$562,500

T7

Louis Oosthuizen

-7

$562,500

T9

Abraham Ancer

-6

$385,500

T9

Thomas Pieters

-6

$385,500

T9

Joaquin Niemann

-6

$385,500

T9

Patrick Reed

-6

$385,500

T9

Talor Gooch

-6

$385,500

T14

Carlos Ortiz

-5

$301,667

T14

Paul Casey

-5

$301,667

T14

Richard Bland

-5

$301,667

17

Adrian Meronk

-4

$270,000

T18

Caleb Surratt

-3

$250,000

T18

Brendan Steele

-3

$250,000

T18

Peter Uihlein

-3

$250,000

T21

Harold Varner III

-2

$220,000

T21

Cameron Tringale

-2

$220,000

T21

Scott Vincent

-2

$220,000

T24

Kevin Na

-1

$195,000

T24

Dustin Johnson

-1

$195,000

T24

Kieran Vincent

-1

$195,000

T27

Jason Kokrak

E

$182,500

T27

Sebastian Munoz

E

$182,500

T29

Graeme McDowell

1

$170,000

T29

Ian Poulter

1

$170,000

T29

Henrik Stenson

1

$170,000

T32

Matt Jones

2

$153,250

T32

Branden Grace

2

$153,250

T32

Bubba Watson

2

$153,250

T32

Mito Pereira

2

$153,250

36

Anirban Lahiri

3

$145,000

T37

Danny Lee

4

$141,500

T37

Charl Schwartzel

4

$141,500

T39

David Puig

5

$134,000

T39

Eugenio Chacarra

5

$134,000

T39

Martin Kaymer

5

$134,000

T39

Kalle Samooja

5

$134,000

T43

Charles Howell III

6

$128,000

T43

Hudson Swafford

6

$128,000

T45

Lee Westwood

7

$125,000

T45

Brooks Koepka

7

$125,000

47

Phil Mickelson

8

$123,000

T48

Sam Horsfield

9

$90,000

T48

Pat Perez

9

$90,000

50

Andy Ogletree

11

$60,000

T51

Jinichiro Kozuma

15

$55,000

T51

Lucas Herbert

15

$55,000

53

Anthony Kim

21

$50,000

Team prize money

Position

Team

Score

Earnings

1

Legion XIII

-22

$3,000,000

2

RangeGoats GC

-21

$1,500,000

3

Stinger GC

-15

$500,000

