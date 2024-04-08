2024 LIV Golf Miami prize money payouts for each player and team

It pays to play well in the LIV Golf League, just ask Dean Burmester.

The 34-year-old won for the first time on the Saudi-backed circuit on Sunday after a two-hole playoff against Sergio Garcia at Trump National Doral to claim the league’s fifth event of the 2024 season, LIV Golf Miami.

For his efforts, Burmester will take home the top prize of $4 million.

Check out how much money each player and team earned at 2024 LIV Golf Miami.

Individual prize money

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Dean Burmester -11 $4,000,000 2 Sergio Garcia -11 $2,250,000 3 Matthew Wolff -10 $1,500,000 T4 Marc Leishman -8 $833,333 T4 Jon Rahm -8 $833,333 T4 Tyrrell Hatton -8 $833,333 T7 Bryson DeChambeau -7 $562,500 T7 Louis Oosthuizen -7 $562,500 T9 Abraham Ancer -6 $385,500 T9 Thomas Pieters -6 $385,500 T9 Joaquin Niemann -6 $385,500 T9 Patrick Reed -6 $385,500 T9 Talor Gooch -6 $385,500 T14 Carlos Ortiz -5 $301,667 T14 Paul Casey -5 $301,667 T14 Richard Bland -5 $301,667 17 Adrian Meronk -4 $270,000 T18 Caleb Surratt -3 $250,000 T18 Brendan Steele -3 $250,000 T18 Peter Uihlein -3 $250,000 T21 Harold Varner III -2 $220,000 T21 Cameron Tringale -2 $220,000 T21 Scott Vincent -2 $220,000 T24 Kevin Na -1 $195,000 T24 Dustin Johnson -1 $195,000 T24 Kieran Vincent -1 $195,000 T27 Jason Kokrak E $182,500 T27 Sebastian Munoz E $182,500 T29 Graeme McDowell 1 $170,000 T29 Ian Poulter 1 $170,000 T29 Henrik Stenson 1 $170,000 T32 Matt Jones 2 $153,250 T32 Branden Grace 2 $153,250 T32 Bubba Watson 2 $153,250 T32 Mito Pereira 2 $153,250 36 Anirban Lahiri 3 $145,000 T37 Danny Lee 4 $141,500 T37 Charl Schwartzel 4 $141,500 T39 David Puig 5 $134,000 T39 Eugenio Chacarra 5 $134,000 T39 Martin Kaymer 5 $134,000 T39 Kalle Samooja 5 $134,000 T43 Charles Howell III 6 $128,000 T43 Hudson Swafford 6 $128,000 T45 Lee Westwood 7 $125,000 T45 Brooks Koepka 7 $125,000 47 Phil Mickelson 8 $123,000 T48 Sam Horsfield 9 $90,000 T48 Pat Perez 9 $90,000 50 Andy Ogletree 11 $60,000 T51 Jinichiro Kozuma 15 $55,000 T51 Lucas Herbert 15 $55,000 53 Anthony Kim 21 $50,000

Team prize money

Position Team Score Earnings 1 Legion XIII -22 $3,000,000 2 RangeGoats GC -21 $1,500,000 3 Stinger GC -15 $500,000

