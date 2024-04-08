2024 LIV Golf Miami prize money payouts for each player and team
It pays to play well in the LIV Golf League, just ask Dean Burmester.
The 34-year-old won for the first time on the Saudi-backed circuit on Sunday after a two-hole playoff against Sergio Garcia at Trump National Doral to claim the league’s fifth event of the 2024 season, LIV Golf Miami.
For his efforts, Burmester will take home the top prize of $4 million.
Check out how much money each player and team earned at 2024 LIV Golf Miami.
Individual prize money
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Dean Burmester
-11
$4,000,000
2
Sergio Garcia
-11
$2,250,000
3
Matthew Wolff
-10
$1,500,000
T4
Marc Leishman
-8
$833,333
T4
Jon Rahm
-8
$833,333
T4
Tyrrell Hatton
-8
$833,333
T7
Bryson DeChambeau
-7
$562,500
T7
Louis Oosthuizen
-7
$562,500
T9
Abraham Ancer
-6
$385,500
T9
Thomas Pieters
-6
$385,500
T9
Joaquin Niemann
-6
$385,500
T9
Patrick Reed
-6
$385,500
T9
Talor Gooch
-6
$385,500
T14
Carlos Ortiz
-5
$301,667
T14
Paul Casey
-5
$301,667
T14
Richard Bland
-5
$301,667
17
Adrian Meronk
-4
$270,000
T18
Caleb Surratt
-3
$250,000
T18
Brendan Steele
-3
$250,000
T18
Peter Uihlein
-3
$250,000
T21
Harold Varner III
-2
$220,000
T21
Cameron Tringale
-2
$220,000
T21
Scott Vincent
-2
$220,000
T24
Kevin Na
-1
$195,000
T24
Dustin Johnson
-1
$195,000
T24
Kieran Vincent
-1
$195,000
T27
Jason Kokrak
E
$182,500
T27
Sebastian Munoz
E
$182,500
T29
Graeme McDowell
1
$170,000
T29
Ian Poulter
1
$170,000
T29
Henrik Stenson
1
$170,000
T32
Matt Jones
2
$153,250
T32
Branden Grace
2
$153,250
T32
Bubba Watson
2
$153,250
T32
Mito Pereira
2
$153,250
36
Anirban Lahiri
3
$145,000
T37
Danny Lee
4
$141,500
T37
Charl Schwartzel
4
$141,500
T39
David Puig
5
$134,000
T39
Eugenio Chacarra
5
$134,000
T39
Martin Kaymer
5
$134,000
T39
Kalle Samooja
5
$134,000
T43
Charles Howell III
6
$128,000
T43
Hudson Swafford
6
$128,000
T45
Lee Westwood
7
$125,000
T45
Brooks Koepka
7
$125,000
47
Phil Mickelson
8
$123,000
T48
Sam Horsfield
9
$90,000
T48
Pat Perez
9
$90,000
50
Andy Ogletree
11
$60,000
T51
Jinichiro Kozuma
15
$55,000
T51
Lucas Herbert
15
$55,000
53
Anthony Kim
21
$50,000
Team prize money
Position
Team
Score
Earnings
1
Legion XIII
-22
$3,000,000
2
RangeGoats GC
-21
$1,500,000
3
Stinger GC
-15
$500,000