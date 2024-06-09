Advertisement

2024 LIV Golf Houston prize money payouts for each player and team

cameron jourdan
It pays to play well in the LIV Golf League, just ask Carlos Ortiz.

The 33-year-old won for the first time on the Saudi-backed circuit on Sunday after a 5-under 67 in the final round at Golf Club of Houston to claim the league’s eighth event of the 2024 season, LIV Golf Houston.

For his efforts, Ortiz will take home the top prize of $4 million. Adrian Meronk finished runner-up and will take home $2,250,000.

With $20 million up for grabs, check out how much money each player and team earned at 2024 LIV Golf Houston.

Individual prize money

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Carlos Ortiz

-15

$4,000,000

2

Adrian Meronk

-14

$2,250,000

T3

Patrick Reed

-13

$1,250,000

T3

David Puig

-13

$1,250,000

5

Sergio Garcia

-11

$800,000

T6

Anirban Lahiri

-10

$608,333

T6

Graeme McDowell

-10

$608,333

T6

Lucas Herbert

-10

$608,333

T9

Brooks Koepka

-9

$396,875

T9

Cameron Tringale

-9

$396,875

T9

Martin Kaymer

-9

$396,875

T9

Paul Casey

-9

$396,875

13

Dustin Johnson

-8

$340,000

14

Matthew Wolff

-7

$320,000

T15

Talor Gooch

-6

$285,000

T15

Henrik Stenson

-6

$285,000

T15

Sebastian Munoz

-6

$285,000

T18

Charl Schwartzel

-5

$235,000

T18

Dean Burmester

-5

$235,000

T18

Lee Westwood

-5

$235,000

T18

Tyrrell Hatton

-5

$235,000

T18

Bryson DeChambeau

-5

$235,000

T18

Jason Kokrak

-5

$235,000

T24

Sam Horsfield

-4

$182,500

T24

Richard Bland

-4

$182,500

T24

Marc Leishman

-4

$182,500

T24

Abraham Ancer

-4

$182,500

T24

John Catlin

-4

$182,500

T24

Kieran Vincent

-4

$182,500

T24

Thomas Pieters

-4

$182,500

T24

Kevin Na

-4

$182,500

T32

Harold Varner III

-3

$151,600

T32

Jinichiro Kozuma

-3

$151,600

T32

Kalle Samooja

-3

$151,600

T32

Caleb Surratt

-3

$151,600

T32

Joaquin Niemann

-3

$151,600

T37

Phil Mickelson

-2

$141,500

T37

Brendan Steele

-2

$141,500

T39

Mito Pereira

-1

$136,500

T39

Matt Jones

-1

$136,500

41

Eugenio Lopez Chacarra

E

$133,000

T42

Peter Uihlein

1

$127,750

T42

Andy Ogletree

1

$127,750

T42

Scott Vincent

1

$127,750

T42

Pat Perez

1

$127,750

T46

Hudson Swafford

2

$124,000

T46

Ian Poulter

2

$124,000

T48

Anthony Kim

4

$90,000

T48

Cameron Smith

4

$90,000

50

Danny Lee

5

$60,000

51

Bubba Watson

6

$60,000

52

Branden Grace

8

$50,000

Jon Rahm

WD

Louis Oosthuizen

WD

Team prize money

Position

Team

Score

Earnings

1

Cleeks GC

-33

$3,000,000

T-2

Smash GC

-31

$1,000,000

T-2

Fireballs GC

-31

$1,000,000

