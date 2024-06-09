2024 LIV Golf Houston prize money payouts for each player and team

It pays to play well in the LIV Golf League, just ask Carlos Ortiz.

The 33-year-old won for the first time on the Saudi-backed circuit on Sunday after a 5-under 67 in the final round at Golf Club of Houston to claim the league’s eighth event of the 2024 season, LIV Golf Houston.

For his efforts, Ortiz will take home the top prize of $4 million. Adrian Meronk finished runner-up and will take home $2,250,000.

With $20 million up for grabs, check out how much money each player and team earned at 2024 LIV Golf Houston.

Individual prize money

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Carlos Ortiz -15 $4,000,000 2 Adrian Meronk -14 $2,250,000 T3 Patrick Reed -13 $1,250,000 T3 David Puig -13 $1,250,000 5 Sergio Garcia -11 $800,000 T6 Anirban Lahiri -10 $608,333 T6 Graeme McDowell -10 $608,333 T6 Lucas Herbert -10 $608,333 T9 Brooks Koepka -9 $396,875 T9 Cameron Tringale -9 $396,875 T9 Martin Kaymer -9 $396,875 T9 Paul Casey -9 $396,875 13 Dustin Johnson -8 $340,000 14 Matthew Wolff -7 $320,000 T15 Talor Gooch -6 $285,000 T15 Henrik Stenson -6 $285,000 T15 Sebastian Munoz -6 $285,000 T18 Charl Schwartzel -5 $235,000 T18 Dean Burmester -5 $235,000 T18 Lee Westwood -5 $235,000 T18 Tyrrell Hatton -5 $235,000 T18 Bryson DeChambeau -5 $235,000 T18 Jason Kokrak -5 $235,000 T24 Sam Horsfield -4 $182,500 T24 Richard Bland -4 $182,500 T24 Marc Leishman -4 $182,500 T24 Abraham Ancer -4 $182,500 T24 John Catlin -4 $182,500 T24 Kieran Vincent -4 $182,500 T24 Thomas Pieters -4 $182,500 T24 Kevin Na -4 $182,500 T32 Harold Varner III -3 $151,600 T32 Jinichiro Kozuma -3 $151,600 T32 Kalle Samooja -3 $151,600 T32 Caleb Surratt -3 $151,600 T32 Joaquin Niemann -3 $151,600 T37 Phil Mickelson -2 $141,500 T37 Brendan Steele -2 $141,500 T39 Mito Pereira -1 $136,500 T39 Matt Jones -1 $136,500 41 Eugenio Lopez Chacarra E $133,000 T42 Peter Uihlein 1 $127,750 T42 Andy Ogletree 1 $127,750 T42 Scott Vincent 1 $127,750 T42 Pat Perez 1 $127,750 T46 Hudson Swafford 2 $124,000 T46 Ian Poulter 2 $124,000 T48 Anthony Kim 4 $90,000 T48 Cameron Smith 4 $90,000 50 Danny Lee 5 $60,000 51 Bubba Watson 6 $60,000 52 Branden Grace 8 $50,000 – Jon Rahm WD – Louis Oosthuizen WD

Team prize money

Position Team Score Earnings 1 Cleeks GC -33 $3,000,000 T-2 Smash GC -31 $1,000,000 T-2 Fireballs GC -31 $1,000,000

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek