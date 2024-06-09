2024 LIV Golf Houston prize money payouts for each player and team
It pays to play well in the LIV Golf League, just ask Carlos Ortiz.
The 33-year-old won for the first time on the Saudi-backed circuit on Sunday after a 5-under 67 in the final round at Golf Club of Houston to claim the league’s eighth event of the 2024 season, LIV Golf Houston.
For his efforts, Ortiz will take home the top prize of $4 million. Adrian Meronk finished runner-up and will take home $2,250,000.
With $20 million up for grabs, check out how much money each player and team earned at 2024 LIV Golf Houston.
Individual prize money
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Carlos Ortiz
-15
$4,000,000
2
Adrian Meronk
-14
$2,250,000
T3
Patrick Reed
-13
$1,250,000
T3
David Puig
-13
$1,250,000
5
Sergio Garcia
-11
$800,000
T6
Anirban Lahiri
-10
$608,333
T6
Graeme McDowell
-10
$608,333
T6
Lucas Herbert
-10
$608,333
T9
Brooks Koepka
-9
$396,875
T9
Cameron Tringale
-9
$396,875
T9
Martin Kaymer
-9
$396,875
T9
Paul Casey
-9
$396,875
13
Dustin Johnson
-8
$340,000
14
Matthew Wolff
-7
$320,000
T15
Talor Gooch
-6
$285,000
T15
Henrik Stenson
-6
$285,000
T15
Sebastian Munoz
-6
$285,000
T18
Charl Schwartzel
-5
$235,000
T18
Dean Burmester
-5
$235,000
T18
Lee Westwood
-5
$235,000
T18
Tyrrell Hatton
-5
$235,000
T18
Bryson DeChambeau
-5
$235,000
T18
Jason Kokrak
-5
$235,000
T24
Sam Horsfield
-4
$182,500
T24
Richard Bland
-4
$182,500
T24
Marc Leishman
-4
$182,500
T24
Abraham Ancer
-4
$182,500
T24
John Catlin
-4
$182,500
T24
Kieran Vincent
-4
$182,500
T24
Thomas Pieters
-4
$182,500
T24
Kevin Na
-4
$182,500
T32
Harold Varner III
-3
$151,600
T32
Jinichiro Kozuma
-3
$151,600
T32
Kalle Samooja
-3
$151,600
T32
Caleb Surratt
-3
$151,600
T32
Joaquin Niemann
-3
$151,600
T37
Phil Mickelson
-2
$141,500
T37
Brendan Steele
-2
$141,500
T39
Mito Pereira
-1
$136,500
T39
Matt Jones
-1
$136,500
41
Eugenio Lopez Chacarra
E
$133,000
T42
Peter Uihlein
1
$127,750
T42
Andy Ogletree
1
$127,750
T42
Scott Vincent
1
$127,750
T42
Pat Perez
1
$127,750
T46
Hudson Swafford
2
$124,000
T46
Ian Poulter
2
$124,000
T48
Anthony Kim
4
$90,000
T48
Cameron Smith
4
$90,000
50
Danny Lee
5
$60,000
51
Bubba Watson
6
$60,000
52
Branden Grace
8
$50,000
–
Jon Rahm
WD
–
Louis Oosthuizen
WD
Team prize money
Position
Team
Score
Earnings
1
Cleeks GC
-33
$3,000,000
T-2
Smash GC
-31
$1,000,000
T-2
Fireballs GC
-31
$1,000,000