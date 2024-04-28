2024 LIV Golf Adelaide prize money payouts for each player and team
It pays to play well in the LIV Golf League, just ask Brendan Steele.
The 41-year-old won for the first time on the Saudi-backed circuit on Sunday after a 4-under 68 in the final round at the Grange Golf Club to claim the league’s sixth event of the 2024 season, LIV Golf Adelaide.
For his efforts, Steele will take home the top prize of $4 million. Louis Oosthuizen, who finished a shot behind Steele at 17 under, banked $2,250,000 while five players finished T-3 and earned $920,000: Charl Schwartzel, Jon Rahm, Andy Ogletree, Joaquín Niemann, Dean Burmester.
Check out how much money each player and team earned at 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide.
Individual prize money
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Brendan Steele
-18
$4,000,000
2
Louis Oosthuizen
-17
$2,250,000
T3
Charl Schwartzel
-16
$920,000
T3
Jon Rahm
-16
$920,000
T3
Andy Ogletree
-16
$920,000
T3
Joaquín Niemann
-16
$920,000
T3
Dean Burmester
-16
$920,000
8
Mito Pereira
-15
$525,000
T9
Abraham Ancer
-14
$385,500
T9
Brooks Koepka
-14
$385,500
T9
Matt Jones
-14
$385,500
T9
Jinichiro Kozuma
-14
$385,500
T9
Danny Lee
-14
$385,500
T14
Martin Kaymer
-13
$275,000
T14
Lucas Herbert
-13
$275,000
T14
Marc Leishman
-13
$275,000
T14
Tyrrell Hatton
-13
$275,000
T14
Thomas Pieters
-13
$275,000
T14
Anirban Lahiri
-13
$275,000
T14
Cameron Smith
-13
$275,000
21
Cameron Tringale
-12
$230,000
T22
Caleb Surratt
-11
$206,250
T22
Richard Bland
-11
$206,250
T22
Patrick Reed
-11
$206,250
T22
Carlos Ortiz
-11
$206,250
T26
Adrian Meronk
-10
180,000
T26
Matthew Wolff
-10
180,000
T26
Talor Gooch
-10
180,000
T26
Bryson DeChambeau
-10
180,000
T26
Charles Howell III
-10
180,000
T31
Pat Perez
-9
160,000
T31
Paul Casey
-9
160,000
T31
Dustin Johnson
-9
160,000
T34
Kevin Na
-8
146,250
T34
Lee Westwood
-8
146,250
T34
Bubba Watson
-8
146,250
T34
Peter Uihlein
-8
146,250
T38
Sebastián Muñoz
-7
138,750
T38
Phil Mickelson
-7
138,750
T40
Sergio Garcia
-6
130,500
T40
Branden Grace
-6
130,500
T40
David Puig
-6
130,500
T40
Kalle Samooja
-6
130,500
T40
Sam Horsfield
-6
130,500
45
Eugenio Chacarra
-5
125,000
T46
Graeme McDowell
-4
123,750
T46
Scott Vincent
-4
123,750
48
Harold Varner III
-3
120,000
49
Jason Kokrak
-2
$60,000
50
Kieran Vincent
-1
$60,000
51
Henrik Stenson
3
$60,000
T52
Hudson Swafford
4
$50,000
T52
Ian Poulter
4
$50,000
54
Anthony Kim
6
$50,000