2024 LIV Golf Adelaide prize money payouts for each player and team

It pays to play well in the LIV Golf League, just ask Brendan Steele.

The 41-year-old won for the first time on the Saudi-backed circuit on Sunday after a 4-under 68 in the final round at the Grange Golf Club to claim the league’s sixth event of the 2024 season, LIV Golf Adelaide.

For his efforts, Steele will take home the top prize of $4 million. Louis Oosthuizen, who finished a shot behind Steele at 17 under, banked $2,250,000 while five players finished T-3 and earned $920,000: Charl Schwartzel, Jon Rahm, Andy Ogletree, Joaquín Niemann, Dean Burmester.

Check out how much money each player and team earned at 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide.

Individual prize money

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Brendan Steele -18 $4,000,000 2 Louis Oosthuizen -17 $2,250,000 T3 Charl Schwartzel -16 $920,000 T3 Jon Rahm -16 $920,000 T3 Andy Ogletree -16 $920,000 T3 Joaquín Niemann -16 $920,000 T3 Dean Burmester -16 $920,000 8 Mito Pereira -15 $525,000 T9 Abraham Ancer -14 $385,500 T9 Brooks Koepka -14 $385,500 T9 Matt Jones -14 $385,500 T9 Jinichiro Kozuma -14 $385,500 T9 Danny Lee -14 $385,500 T14 Martin Kaymer -13 $275,000 T14 Lucas Herbert -13 $275,000 T14 Marc Leishman -13 $275,000 T14 Tyrrell Hatton -13 $275,000 T14 Thomas Pieters -13 $275,000 T14 Anirban Lahiri -13 $275,000 T14 Cameron Smith -13 $275,000 21 Cameron Tringale -12 $230,000 T22 Caleb Surratt -11 $206,250 T22 Richard Bland -11 $206,250 T22 Patrick Reed -11 $206,250 T22 Carlos Ortiz -11 $206,250 T26 Adrian Meronk -10 180,000 T26 Matthew Wolff -10 180,000 T26 Talor Gooch -10 180,000 T26 Bryson DeChambeau -10 180,000 T26 Charles Howell III -10 180,000 T31 Pat Perez -9 160,000 T31 Paul Casey -9 160,000 T31 Dustin Johnson -9 160,000 T34 Kevin Na -8 146,250 T34 Lee Westwood -8 146,250 T34 Bubba Watson -8 146,250 T34 Peter Uihlein -8 146,250 T38 Sebastián Muñoz -7 138,750 T38 Phil Mickelson -7 138,750 T40 Sergio Garcia -6 130,500 T40 Branden Grace -6 130,500 T40 David Puig -6 130,500 T40 Kalle Samooja -6 130,500 T40 Sam Horsfield -6 130,500 45 Eugenio Chacarra -5 125,000 T46 Graeme McDowell -4 123,750 T46 Scott Vincent -4 123,750 48 Harold Varner III -3 120,000 49 Jason Kokrak -2 $60,000 50 Kieran Vincent -1 $60,000 51 Henrik Stenson 3 $60,000 T52 Hudson Swafford 4 $50,000 T52 Ian Poulter 4 $50,000 54 Anthony Kim 6 $50,000

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek