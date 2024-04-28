Advertisement

2024 LIV Golf Adelaide prize money payouts for each player and team

Adam Woodard
·2 min read
1

It pays to play well in the LIV Golf League, just ask Brendan Steele.

The 41-year-old won for the first time on the Saudi-backed circuit on Sunday after a 4-under 68 in the final round at the Grange Golf Club to claim the league’s sixth event of the 2024 season, LIV Golf Adelaide.

For his efforts, Steele will take home the top prize of $4 million. Louis Oosthuizen, who finished a shot behind Steele at 17 under, banked $2,250,000 while five players finished T-3 and earned $920,000: Charl Schwartzel, Jon Rahm, Andy Ogletree, Joaquín Niemann, Dean Burmester.

Check out how much money each player and team earned at 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide.

Individual prize money

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Brendan Steele

-18

$4,000,000

2

Louis Oosthuizen

-17

$2,250,000

T3

Charl Schwartzel

-16

$920,000

T3

Jon Rahm

-16

$920,000

T3

Andy Ogletree

-16

$920,000

T3

Joaquín Niemann

-16

$920,000

T3

Dean Burmester

-16

$920,000

8

Mito Pereira

-15

$525,000

T9

Abraham Ancer

-14

$385,500

T9

Brooks Koepka

-14

$385,500

T9

Matt Jones

-14

$385,500

T9

Jinichiro Kozuma

-14

$385,500

T9

Danny Lee

-14

$385,500

T14

Martin Kaymer

-13

$275,000

T14

Lucas Herbert

-13

$275,000

T14

Marc Leishman

-13

$275,000

T14

Tyrrell Hatton

-13

$275,000

T14

Thomas Pieters

-13

$275,000

T14

Anirban Lahiri

-13

$275,000

T14

Cameron Smith

-13

$275,000

21

Cameron Tringale

-12

$230,000

T22

Caleb Surratt

-11

$206,250

T22

Richard Bland

-11

$206,250

T22

Patrick Reed

-11

$206,250

T22

Carlos Ortiz

-11

$206,250

T26

Adrian Meronk

-10

180,000

T26

Matthew Wolff

-10

180,000

T26

Talor Gooch

-10

180,000

T26

Bryson DeChambeau

-10

180,000

T26

Charles Howell III

-10

180,000

T31

Pat Perez

-9

160,000

T31

Paul Casey

-9

160,000

T31

Dustin Johnson

-9

160,000

T34

Kevin Na

-8

146,250

T34

Lee Westwood

-8

146,250

T34

Bubba Watson

-8

146,250

T34

Peter Uihlein

-8

146,250

T38

Sebastián Muñoz

-7

138,750

T38

Phil Mickelson

-7

138,750

T40

Sergio Garcia

-6

130,500

T40

Branden Grace

-6

130,500

T40

David Puig

-6

130,500

T40

Kalle Samooja

-6

130,500

T40

Sam Horsfield

-6

130,500

45

Eugenio Chacarra

-5

125,000

T46

Graeme McDowell

-4

123,750

T46

Scott Vincent

-4

123,750

48

Harold Varner III

-3

120,000

49

Jason Kokrak

-2

$60,000

50

Kieran Vincent

-1

$60,000

51

Henrik Stenson

3

$60,000

T52

Hudson Swafford

4

$50,000

T52

Ian Poulter

4

$50,000

54

Anthony Kim

6

$50,000

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek