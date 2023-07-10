2024 linebacker target will choose between Ohio State and SEC school

The recruiting dominoes are starting to take shape for Ohio State and plenty of other schools across the country.

With the new recruiting schedule allowing prospects to take official visits during the spring, it has sped up the decision-making process for many players.

One of those is Tennessee 2024 linebacker, Edwin Spillman. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 215-pound defender took three official visits in the spring, one of them being to Ohio State. The No. 28 ranked linebacker and 334th overall player according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings is ready to make a decision.

Spillman will choose between Tennessee and Ohio State later this month on July 21 at his high school.

4-star LB Edwin Spillman (@ESpillman13) will commit on July 24 and choose between Tennessee and Ohio State👀 More from @ChadSimmons_: https://t.co/dUQreFiWph pic.twitter.com/i0ABbLE0U4 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 10, 2023

Don’t get your hopes up for a BOOM! however, as Spillman’s brother Nate is a freshman wide receiver at Tennessee. Many expect Edwin to select the Vols and join his brother so this announcement most likely won’t go the Buckeyes way.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire