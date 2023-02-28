2024 Linebacker Brian Huff earns an offer from Oklahoma

With Oklahoma’s impending departure to the SEC officially on tap next summer, Oklahoma will have to reevaluate how they do things as a program. Recruiting is a program’s lifeblood, and they must continuously find ways to be at the forefront of it if they want to be a relevant program. That will be magnified as they head to the SEC following this final Big 12 season.

One way Oklahoma can do that is by tapping into places and states they haven’t recruited heavily, like Arkansas.

That’s what the Sooners seemed to be aiming for as they made the trip over eastern border to offer 2024 linebacker Brian Huff.

Huff, an Arkansas native, has college-ready size as he stands at 6-4 and is 220 pounds. Huff is a priority to the Arkansas Razorbacks, and the Sooners will have no easy fight trying to pull him from his home state.

Notre Dame is high on Huff and figures to be prominent. Huff totaled 92 tackles, seven for loss, two sacks, three hurries, two pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble in his junior season. He even dabbled at middle linebacker because his team didn’t have adequate personnel to man that spot.

Brian Huff’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Huff has two crystal ball projections on 247Sports in favor of Arkansas landing his commitment.

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position ESPN — — — — Rivals 4 — 3 20 247Sports — — — — 247 Composite — — — — On3 Recruiting 4 164 2 13 On3 Consensus 4 147 2 13

Vitals

Hometown Jonesboro, Ark. Projected Position Outside Linebacker Height 6-3.5 Weight 221 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 27, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Arkansas

LSU

Notre Dame

Oklahoma State

UNLV

Missouri

Twitter

After a great talk with @CoachVenables and @CoachTedRoof I am blessed to say that I have earn a scholarship from the University of Oklahoma @buckwillie21 @ArRecruitingGuy @seanasu2000 pic.twitter.com/NY80kuJuHj — Brian Huff (@brianhuff23) February 28, 2023

