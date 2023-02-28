2024 Linebacker Brian Huff earns an offer from Oklahoma
With Oklahoma’s impending departure to the SEC officially on tap next summer, Oklahoma will have to reevaluate how they do things as a program. Recruiting is a program’s lifeblood, and they must continuously find ways to be at the forefront of it if they want to be a relevant program. That will be magnified as they head to the SEC following this final Big 12 season.
One way Oklahoma can do that is by tapping into places and states they haven’t recruited heavily, like Arkansas.
That’s what the Sooners seemed to be aiming for as they made the trip over eastern border to offer 2024 linebacker Brian Huff.
Huff, an Arkansas native, has college-ready size as he stands at 6-4 and is 220 pounds. Huff is a priority to the Arkansas Razorbacks, and the Sooners will have no easy fight trying to pull him from his home state.
Notre Dame is high on Huff and figures to be prominent. Huff totaled 92 tackles, seven for loss, two sacks, three hurries, two pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble in his junior season. He even dabbled at middle linebacker because his team didn’t have adequate personnel to man that spot.
Brian Huff’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
Huff has two crystal ball projections on 247Sports in favor of Arkansas landing his commitment.
Film
HUDL
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
—
—
—
—
Rivals
4
—
3
20
247Sports
—
—
—
—
247 Composite
—
—
—
—
On3 Recruiting
4
164
2
13
On3 Consensus
4
147
2
13
Vitals
Hometown
Jonesboro, Ark.
Projected Position
Outside Linebacker
Height
6-3.5
Weight
221 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on Feb. 27, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
UNLV
Missouri
After a great talk with @CoachVenables and @CoachTedRoof I am blessed to say that I have earn a scholarship from the University of Oklahoma @buckwillie21 @ArRecruitingGuy @seanasu2000 pic.twitter.com/NY80kuJuHj
— Brian Huff (@brianhuff23) February 28, 2023
