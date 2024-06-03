Here are the 2024 Lexington All-City softball teams and players of the year

The Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com are proud to present the 2024 All-City Softball Team and players of the year as voted on by the eight high school coaches of Lexington’s varsity KHSAA programs.

This year, Lexington Catholic’s Abby Hammond and Bryan Station’s Karsyn Rockvoan tied atop the list of All-City First Team selections, making them co-honorees as Lexington players of the year. Each got three of the coaches’ eight player of the year votes.

This is the second city player of the year honor for Hammond and the first for Rockvoan.

Hammond, a junior committed to Kentucky, is the Knights’ lone pitcher with a 25-2 record, 255 strikeouts and an earned run average of 0.53, the lowest in the state. She is also LexCath’s best hitter with a .597 average, 13 home runs, 38 runs and 38 RBI.

Rockvoan, a sophomore, went 14-7 this season with 274 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.75 in helping the Defenders claim the 42nd District championship for the first time in program history.

Tates Creek’s Tinley Easton, a senior shortstop signed with Minnesota, received two player of the year votes and joined Hammond and Rockvoan on the First Team. Other First Team players are Lafayette’s Jenna Wells, Frederick Douglass’s Haley McGuire and Aaliyah Long, Tates Creek’s Madison Hill, Bryan Station’s Michelle Moore and Tiahna Bowman and Lexington Christian’s Anna Gorshak.

Lexington’s eight varsity softball coaches were asked to nominate players for All-City consideration. Later, the coaches ranked, one through 10, their top players from that list of nominees. They were not permitted to vote for their own players.

Selections were made regardless of position and each team was limited to a maximum of five all-city honorees. Point values were assigned to each voting position (10 points for first-place votes, nine points for second-place votes, etc.) and the accumulation of those points was used to create the First and Second Teams.

Lexington Catholic’s Abby Hammond, left, and Bryan Station’s Karsyn Rockvoan shared Lexington All-City player of the year honors for 2024 after a vote of the city’s high school softball varsity coaches.

ALL-CITY FIRST TEAM

Player, position(s), school, voting points (first-place votes)

Karsyn Rockvoan, P, Bryan Station, 60 (3)

Abby Hammond, P, Lexington Catholic, 60 (3)

Tinley Easton, SS, Tates Creek, 57 (2)

Jenna Wells, SS, Lafayette, 41

Haley McGuire, P/1B, Frederick Douglass, 40

Madison Hill, 2B, Tates Creek, 24

Michelle Moore, CF, Bryan Station, 22

Anna Gorshak, C, Lexington Christian, 21

Aaliyah Long, 3B, Frederick Douglass, 20

Tiahna Bowman, SS, Bryan Station, 19

ALL-CITY SECOND TEAM

Ella Smith, P/1B, Henry Clay

Rylan Music, 1B/P, Lafayette

Ava Emmert, 3B, Lexington Catholic

Tatum Golden, SS/C, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Madison Bowman, CF, Tates Creek

Jarynn Bowman, 2B, Frederick Douglass

Addison Combs, 1B/OF, Lafayette

Aevea Mosley-Franklin, C, Lexington Catholic

Jorden Bowman, CF, Frederick Douglass

Kinley Willoughby, SS, Lexington Catholic

HONORABLE MENTION

Bryan Station: Kynedi Birdsong, Brooke Weathers.

Frederick Douglass: Emma Dunn.

Henry Clay: Elise Pearson, Abby Watts-Claunch, Jillian Franco, Kyndal Brewster.

Lafayette: Brynna Harris, Skylar Davis.

Lexington Catholic: Lydia Kennedy.

Lexington Christian: Mackenzie Waits, Lucy Gordon, Ella Deaton, Carrington Clark.

Paul Laurence Dunbar: Sam Dixon, Cortney Diersen, Saniya Givens, SaNayah Jones.

Tates Creek: Alexis Sempsrott, Alexis Bazzell.

