Here are the 2024 Lexington All-City baseball teams and player of the year

The Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com are proud to present the 2024 All-City Baseball Team and player of the year as voted on by the nine high school coaches of Lexington’s varsity KHSAA programs.

For the second year in a row, the Lexington player of the year honor goes to Lexington Catholic’s Owen Jenkins.

Jenkins, a junior catcher committed to the University of Louisville, led the 11th Region champion Knights in hitting with a .467 average, tied for the home run lead with four, scored 30 runs and knocked in 26 RBI while drawing 22 walks.

Jenkins received two player of the year selections by the city’s coaches, but outpointed Frederick Douglass’s Leighton Harris by ranking higher on ballots in which he was not picked as the top choice. Harris, a senior pitcher/first baseman committed to Kentucky, got five player of the year nods. Tates Creek’s Carson van Haaren and Henry Clay’s Giancarlo Gonzales each got one.

Rounding out the First Team are Henry Clay’s Chardy Tierney, Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Nick Griffith, Sayre’s Charlie Slabaugh, Bryan Station’s Trenton Cutwright, Lexington Catholic’s Brody Rogers and Frederick Douglass’s Jeremiah Lowe.

Lexington’s nine varsity baseball coaches were asked to nominate players for All-City consideration. Later, the coaches ranked, one through 10, their top players from that list of nominees. Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own players on the final ballot.

Selections were made regardless of position and each team was limited to a maximum of five all-city honorees. Point values were assigned to each voting position, 10 points for first-place votes, nine points for second-place votes, etc.) and the accumulation of those points was used to create the First and Second Teams each composed of 10 players.

Lexington Catholic’s Owen Jenkins, a junior catcher committed to Louisville, has been recognized as Lexington All-City player of the year for the second year in a row.

ALL-CITY FIRST TEAM

Player, position(s), school, voting points, (first-place votes)

Owen Jenkins, C, Lexington Catholic, 72 (2)

Leighton Harris, LHP/1B, Frederick Douglass, 69 (5)

Carson van Haaren, RHP, Tates Creek, 56 (1)

Chardy Tierney, P, Henry Clay, 52

Nick Griffith, SS, Paul Laurence Dunbar, 36

Giancarlo Gonzales, P/1B, Henry Clay, 34 (1)

Charlie Slabaugh, OF/LHP, Sayre, 27

Trenton Cutwright, CF, Bryan Station, 24

Brody Rogers, P, Lexington Catholic, 21

Jeremiah Lowe, OF, Frederick Douglass, 12

ALL-CITY SECOND TEAM

Isaac Rone, 3B, Henry Clay

Brady Binder, RF/P, Lafayette

Cam Napier, SS, Lafayette

Jordan Carter, SS, Bryan Station

Gary Gibson, OF/RHP, Sayre

Andrew Dixon, DH/1B, Lexington Christian

Noah Cook, P, Lexington Christian

Robbie Jenkins, C, Sayre

Owen Murphy, RHP, Sayre

Jordan Huguely, OF, Tates Creek

HONORABLE MENTION

Bryan Station: Chayavone Robinson, Braxton Hensley, Quinten Webster.

Frederick Douglass: Reece Harbison, Junior Harris, Martin Vander Plaats.

Henry Clay: Nore Day, Mason Draper.

Lafayette: Bennett Edling, Ransom Payton, Drew Biddle.

Lexington Catholic: Jackson Wasik, Zach Grigalis, Pierre Kauffmann.

Lexington Christian: Sam Pearson, Brady McFarland, Ben Byers.

Paul Laurence Dunbar: Carson Quenon, Tyler Baker, Logan Pittmon, Max Elias.

Sayre: Charlie Scoggin.

Tates Creek: Chase Moore, Cooper Jackson, JT Cooper.

Here are the 2024 Lexington All-City softball teams and players of the year